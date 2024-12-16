FRISCO, Texas -- Another Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowler bites the dust: cornerback Trevon Diggs will have surgery on his left knee and be placed on injured reserve.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones confirmed the injury on the radio on Monday, and said the procedure will be to fix problems related to fluid in his knee and related cartilage issues. That means the knee injury isn't related to the ACL he tore in practice before the team's Week 3 game at the Arizona Cardinals last season.

"He was doing everything he can because he wants to play, he wants to compete, and he wants to contribute," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan.

Diggs totaled two interceptions, 11 pass breakups and 44 tackles in 11 games played this season. Jones said he didn't envision Diggs being able to participate in training camp next summer, but he could potentially be ready for Week 1.

"I think his timeline will be right at the start of the season," Jones said.

He joins quarterback Dak Prescott (hamstring), right guard Zack Martin (ankle), cornerback DaRon Bland (foot stress fracture) and edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) as Cowboys to be put on injured reserve in 2024. Three-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons (high ankle sprain) also missed four games for a 6-8 Dallas squad. Diggs has a $14.25 million cap hit in 2025, and he was able to suit up in Week 1 after the torn ACL. He battled through calf, groin and knee injuries throughout 2024, and he played 71 snaps against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14 after missing action in both Weeks 12 and 13.

"I felt ok," Diggs said on Thursday. "Just dealing with the same issue as I was before but other than that, I was just fighting through it and pushing."