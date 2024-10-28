FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys (3-4) announced that the NFL informed them defensive end Sam Williams is suspended for three games without pay for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Williams, who tore his ACL in training camp and is on injured reserve, won't miss any games this season because of the suspension, but he will miss three game checks. The league put the suspension into effect before Week 8, which means Williams will be eligible for reinstatement on Nov. 11 after the Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10. His on-field absence has in part contributed to Dallas being ranked 17th in quarterback pressure (34.8%) rate this season after being the No. 1 quarterback pressure generating team (41.4%) from 2021-2023. The Cowboys are without their top four edge rushers in three-time All-Pro Micah Parsons, four-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence, Williams and 2024 second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland.

This isn't the first time Williams has found himself in some sort of trouble. In August of 2023, he was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Williams also received an arrest warrant for a two-car accident in December of 2022, and he was suspended at the University of Mississippi after being charged with sexual battery. Williams rejoined the team two months later after the charges were dropped.