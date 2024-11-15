Another week, another stellar performance by Saquon Barkley. The star running back was the catalyst in the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 11 win over the Washington Commanders to put the organization in the driver's seat in the NFC East race. In Thursday night's 26-18 victory, Barkley exploded for 146 yards rushing and two touchdowns while adding 52 yards receiving on two receptions.

Again, this is just the latest superstar showing from Barkley, who is playing in his first season with the Eagles since signing in free agency following his tenure with the New York Giants. In his waning years with the Giants, Barkley's production slowed, which led some to wonder if the tread had run out on his tires. However, this stint with Philly has shown just the opposite and shined a light on how New York was dimming the back.

As Barkley was gallivanting around for nearly 200 scrimmage yards, that topic of conversation was brought back into the forefront by Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons. Initially, Parsons posted "I blame the giants...." on X as a clear jab toward the organization for Barkley's resurgence. After that post, however, he did put New York in the crosshairs by ripping the franchise for making folks believe Barkley was cashed and choosing to sign quarterback Daniel Jones over him.

"All jokes aside they giants almost made us believe saquon wasn't HIM anymore!! [sic]" he posted. "That really says a lot!! Daniel jones was paid over saquon! He was worth more to their franchise!! This really says a lot!!"

Of course, Barkley and Parsons have a kinship thanks to their Penn State roots, so he is going to talk up his fellow Nittany Lion. That said, it's entirely warranted in this case.

This season, Barkley has four games with 140 rushing yards or more, making him the first player to have as many of those games through the first 10 weeks since Shaun Alexander in 2005. He's also been particularly clutch in the second half, rushing for 738 yards on a 7.2 yards per rush average after halftime this season.

Seems like the type of offensive weapon you'd want to keep around, right? Well, the Giants appear to have thought otherwise, to the delight of the Eagles, who are getting Offensive Player of the Year-caliber play from their back.