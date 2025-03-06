The Seattle Seahawks are exploring an overhaul of their wide receivers room, as they released Tyler Lockett this week and are working to fulfill DK Metcalf's trade request. This trade request came after a series of conversations over the past couple weeks, and Metcalf wants to play for a contender, ESPN reports.

What is Seattle searching for in a potential trade for its WR1? The Seahawks are seeking a first-round pick and a third-round pick for Metcalf, The Athletic reports. That is quite a return, especially when you consider that it's not the only prerequisite for a Metcalf deal.

DK Metcalf SEA • WR • #14 TAR 108 REC 66 REC YDs 992 REC TD 5 FL 2 View Profile

Apart from wanting to go to a contender -- probably an AFC contender -- and that AFC contender needing to give up first- and third-round picks, Metcalf is also due an extension as the 27-year-old has just one more year remaining on a three-year, $72 million contract. What is Metcalf looking for in an extension? He reportedly wants $30 million per year -- which would tie as the fifth-highest paid wide receiver.

The Seahawks may have to adjust their reported asking price since they are potentially dealing with a limited pool of potential suitors. Metcalf is a legitimate No. 1 wideout, but a team would have to have the financial resources to pay him big money as well. This past season, Metcalf caught 66 passes for 992 yards and five touchdowns. He became one of just six receivers all time to record 900 receiving yards in each of a player's first six seasons, joining Terry McLaurin, Mike Evans, A.J. Green, Randy Moss and Jerry Rice.