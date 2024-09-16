Many football fans were surprised late last week to learn A.J. Brown was battling a hamstring injury, but with Brown out on Monday Night Football when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons, how will this alter the Eagles' offense? Brown has been Jalen Hurts' top target in Philadelphia, so will the Eagles be a run-heavy offense behind Hurts and Saquon Barkley, or will pass-catchers such as DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson and Dallas Goedert take on pivotal roles on Monday Night Football? These are important questions to consider when making Eagles vs. Falcons anytime touchdown bets for Monday Night Football, so which Eagles playmakers should you feel confident in for NFL anytime TD picks?

On the other sideline, can you confidently play any Falcons in Monday Night Football anytime TD props after last week's results? Before making any NFL touchdown prop bets for Falcons vs. Eagles, you'll want to see the Monday Night Football projections from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 184-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 38-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has simulated Falcons vs. Eagles 10,000 times and you can head to SportsLine to see its NFL TD prop picks.

Top anytime touchdown scorer prop picks for Eagles vs. Falcons

One Falcons vs. Eagles anytime touchdown prop we can reveal: The model likes Bijan Robinson (-125) to score a touchdown in Week 2 Monday Night Football anytime touchdown prop bets. Robinson was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, becoming the first running back since Saquon Barkley in 2018 to be taken in the first 10 picks of an NFL Draft. Robinson had 20 touchdowns in 12 games at Texas as a junior, showcasing game-changing ability as both a runner and a pass-catcher. The Falcons didn't utilize Robinson as much as some would expect for a running back with such a high draft capital, but after receiving 23 touches in Week 1, that's a trend that seems ready to change under a new coaching regime.

Robinson had 18 of 21 running back carries last week and hauled in all five of his targets. He had the most receptions and second-most targets of any Falcons player last week. Josh Jacobs rushed for 84 yards on 5.3 yards per carry and the Packers averaged 7.8 yards per rush against the Eagles last week. If Robinson sees similar rushing lanes and gaps in the defense, he can certainly find the end zone on Monday. The model has Robinson scoring a rushing TD 36% of the time and a receiving TD 36% of the time, giving him a great chance to find pay dirt one way or the other. See more Monday Night Football TD props here.

How to make Falcons vs. Eagles anytime TD scorer prop picks

The model says one player scores a touchdown nearly 100% of the time on Monday Night Football. Anyone who includes him in their Falcons vs. Eagles anytime touchdown props could hit it big. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Which anytime touchdown props should you target for Falcons vs. Eagles in Week 2 Monday Night Football? ... Join SportsLine here to see which teams cover the spread, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks!