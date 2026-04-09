The New York Giants are coming off a 4-13 season in which they again finished in last place in the NFC East. It was a disappointing campaign, but there is reason for optimism with the arrival of John Harbaugh in the Meadowlands.

The Giants have experienced an eventful offseason thus far. They lost some notable talent, such as wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson and cornerback Cordale Flott. New York also gained some intriguing pieces, such as tight end Isaiah Likely, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and cornerback Greg Newsome II. However, free agency is overrated. It's the draft where real contenders build themselves, and where franchises have the opportunity to put themselves in position for future success.

This draft is important for the Giants -- and for general manager Joe Schoen. New York holds seven draft selections to reinforce the trenches on both sides of the ball, add weaponry for prospective franchise quarterback Jaxson Dart and add depth across the board. With that said, let's run through a seven-round mock draft as the GM of the Giants, using Pro Football Network's machine.

Giants' 2026 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: Pick 5

Round 2: Pick 37

Round 4: Pick 105

Round 5: Pick 145

Round 6: Pick 186

Round 6: Pick 192

Round 6: Pick 193

Giants' seven-round mock draft