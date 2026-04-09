Giants 2026 seven-round mock draft: Building around Jaxson Dart in John Harbaugh's debut year
With John Harbaugh in charge and Jaxson Dart set to take off, the Giants have needs to fill, and a full seven-round projection could do it
The New York Giants are coming off a 4-13 season in which they again finished in last place in the NFC East. It was a disappointing campaign, but there is reason for optimism with the arrival of John Harbaugh in the Meadowlands.
The Giants have experienced an eventful offseason thus far. They lost some notable talent, such as wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson and cornerback Cordale Flott. New York also gained some intriguing pieces, such as tight end Isaiah Likely, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and cornerback Greg Newsome II. However, free agency is overrated. It's the draft where real contenders build themselves, and where franchises have the opportunity to put themselves in position for future success.
This draft is important for the Giants -- and for general manager Joe Schoen. New York holds seven draft selections to reinforce the trenches on both sides of the ball, add weaponry for prospective franchise quarterback Jaxson Dart and add depth across the board. With that said, let's run through a seven-round mock draft as the GM of the Giants, using Pro Football Network's machine.
Giants' 2026 NFL Draft picks
- Round 1: Pick 5
- Round 2: Pick 37
- Round 4: Pick 105
- Round 5: Pick 145
- Round 6: Pick 186
- Round 6: Pick 192
- Round 6: Pick 193
Giants' seven-round mock draft
Round 1, Pick 5
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
You aren't seeing many mock drafts where Mansoor Delane goes top five, but you can make the argument he's a top-five talent in this class. I thought he was an NFL player going undercover as a college cornerback last year, as the unanimous All-American allowed the lowest passer rating (24.1) in the SEC. He didn't allow a single touchdown in coverage and committed zero penalties. Delane is comfortable in man or zone, and will be a Day 1 starter. There are questions about some of the biggest names in this draft, such as Rueben Bain Jr., Arvell Reese and David Bailey. That's not the case with Delane.
Round 2, Pick 37
Emmanuel Pregnon IOL
Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 314 lbs
At 6-foot-4, 314 pounds, Emmanuel Pregnon will be a starting guard in the NFL for years to come. He was the highest-graded Power Four offensive guard over at PFF, and is a physical blocker in both pass protection and in the ground game. Hitting offensive guard early in the draft is on the table for the Giants, who hold just two picks in the top 100.
Round 4, Pick 105
Iowa State • Sr • 6'2" / 322 lbs
The Giants need a running mate for Dexter Lawrence II in the middle (who they hope remains on the team this year), and Domonique Orange would be a fun fit. "Big Citrus" isn't going to add much as an interior pass rusher, but he's a big body that swallows runners whole at 6-foot-2, 322 pounds. He actually earned Bednarik National Player of the Week after registering six tackles in a win against Iowa. They have a center in Logan Jones, who was a unanimous All-American. Orange will help improve what was the second-worst rushing defense in the NFL last season.
Round 5, Pick 145
Keagen Trost IOL
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Keagen Trost is one of my sleepers, even though he's an older player who spent seven years in college. He earned First Team All-SEC and was the highest-graded offensive tackle in the FBS last season, but is expected to move inside to guard. I guess you could argue Trost has tackle/guard versatility, but the bottom line is that he allowed just seven pressures all season in the SEC. At 6-foot-5, 311 pounds, I would take this guy Day 3.
Round 6, Pick 186
Tyreak Sapp LB
Florida • Sr • 6'2" / 274 lbs
You may remember Tyreak Sapp as the Florida Gator that sometimes sported short shorts while playing. Jokes aside, he's a big pass rusher at 6-foot-2, 274 pounds, and possesses enough power plus the ability to set the edge with his length. He's not some super-bendy speed rusher, but go and watch him beat tackles inside to stop the run.
Round 6, Pick 192
Cincinnati • Sr • 6'5" / 215 lbs
Jeff Caldwell has to be one of the most intriguing wide receiver prospects. He caught just 32 passes for 478 yards and six touchdowns in his lone season with Cincinnati after racking up 1,032 yards at FCS Lindenwood, but Caldwell was a superstar at the combine in Indy, registering a 4.31 40-yard dash, 1.48 10-yard split, a 42-inch vertical and 11'2" broad jump -- which resulted in a historical 10.00 RAS. Not only is he athletic, but Caldwell possesses a great frame at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds. He's raw, but could end up being an absurd steal at No. 192 overall.
Round 6, Pick 193
Adam Randall RB
Clemson • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Like Tyrone Tracy Jr., Adam Randall transitioned from wide receiver to running back in college, but the difference is Randall is four inches taller and 20 pounds heavier than Tracy at 6-foot-3, 232 pounds. He's a great receiving option out of the backfield, but also showed off some physicality when toting the rock. I don't see Randall lasting this long in the real draft, but we'll take the layup to wrap up this class.