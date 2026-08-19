John Harbaugh imported a slew of former Baltimore Ravens this offseason upon accepting the job as New York Giants head football coach.

However, he parted with one of his ex-Ravens on Wednesday, with the Giants trading offensive lineman Daniel Faalele to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a late-round 2027 NFL Draft pick, per Newsday Sports.

Faalele started all 17 games at guard for Harbaugh's Ravens during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Pro Football Focus graded Faalele as its 51st-ranked guard out of 79 last season with a 56.7 offensive grade. He surrendered five sacks on 503 pass-blocking snaps, per TruMedia. Those five sacks allowed were tied for the 29th most in the NFL in 2025.

Let's take a look at some trade grades to determine who made out better between the Giants and Jaguars in this swap. Grades could be adjusted depending on what final compensation ends up being.

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Jaguars: C+

Faalele is a player Ravens fans have been rolling their eyes at for the last several years, but Jacksonville needed additional offensive line depth after projected starting right guard Patrick Mekari, another former Raven, underwent back surgery. Faalele will now compete with 2025 third-round pick Wyatt Milum to begin the season as the Jaguars' starting right guard. Milum played in just 10 games with no starts as a rookie last season.

There's a decent chance Faalele ends up as Jacksonville's Week 1 starting right guard, and all the Jaguars had to give up for him was a Day 3 pick. Not a bad piece of business this late in the preseason. However, the grade isn't higher than a C+ because Faalele's on-field play doesn't exactly portray him as a savior, either.

Giants: B-

New York did well to recoup draft compensation for a player who may not have made the Giants' 53-man roster, with veteran Jon Runyan and 2026 10th overall pick Francis Mauigoa entrenched at the team's starting guard spots.

This move is also good news for 2022 seventh overall pick Evan Neal, whose chances of making the 53-man roster after re-signing on a one-year, $1.215 million deal this offseason just went up.