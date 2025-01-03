A lot can change very quickly in the NFL and New England Patriots fans have seen that first hand. Not that long ago, in February 2019, they were on top of the world, had just won their sixth Super Bowl in less than 20 years and had the greatest head coach-quarterback duo in Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

They've had two playoff appearances in their only two winning seasons since then and were out in the first round both times, in 2019 and 2021. Now, they are one of, if not the, worst team in the league with a first-year head coach Jerod Mayo, who is clearly going through growing pains.

Their one strong area from last season, the defense, hasn't carried over, as they've struggled across the board so far in 2024. They currently sit at 3-13, coming off a 40-7 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers that put them at a six-game losing streak, their second six-game losing streak of the season.

Patriots fans, who were just spoiled for 20 years with unprecedented greatness, are not happy with the team's progress this year and are making it known. The team has just two home wins at Gillette Stadium over the last two seasons and it's caused audible frustration, with fans booing the Patriots and chanting "Fire Mayo."

Most fan bases wouldn't be satisfied with so few wins, but a fan base that has grown so used to winning and are known for being harsh critics are certainly not going to hold back their thoughts or settle for far less than mediocre.

Some players are empathizing with those in the crowd, while others feel Pats Nation is not being fair to a rebuilding squad. Linebacker Jahlani Tavai didn't hold back his thoughts about what he hears from the field and admitted that he's told fans to cut it out.

"I was frustrated. I definitely think I told a fan to quiet down in a non-polite way," Tavai said on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show.

When asked by former Patriots tight end Jermaine Wiggins if he could understand the fans' perspective, Tavai said, "I don't know. There's a reason why they're fans."

"Everybody can say what they think we should be doing. In the long end, they're not qualified to do what Mayo is doing, or whatever the Pats are doing," the linebacker said. "The fans, I appreciate them at times, but sometimes they just have to know their place and just understand that it's a work in progress. Rome wasn't built in one day."

He is far from the only one to call out the fans. Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux said the chants calling for Mayo's job were "ridiculous" and believed those in the stands could've handled themselves better.

"Me just being in New England for four years, could have been better class by the fans with the booing and stuff like that," Godchaux said after last week's loss. "It is embarrassing, I get it, but at the end of the day, you're fighting for pride at the end of the day."

Defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. said he has "respect" for the fans but they didn't "appreciate the boos" or the "outburst [against Mayo]."

With some beef started between some players and the fans, Mayo says it's something he's "handled" internally and wants to keep the conversation they had "in house."

Mayo is a former linebacker for the Patriots and played during some of their best years, so while he didn't hear many boos as a player himself, he can understand why the fans aren't thrilled.

"No one is happy with our record or where we are right now. The fans pay the bills and they demand that we go out and play well. We haven't and I understand," the head coach said.

He added that he appreciates his team having his back, but believes they're getting "caught up trying to defend me."

"I appreciate that, but the fans are the most important thing here. They want to see good football and they want to see wins," Mayo said.

The Patriots end their season at home against the 13-3 AFC East champion Buffalo Bills. A loss guarantees New England with the No. 1 overall pick, but they are still focused on winning and will start quarterback Drake Maye to increase their chances of ending the season with a W, per offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

The last time these two teams met just two weeks ago it was expected to be a Bills blowout, but was surprisingly close. If things do get out of hand and the away team begins to dominate, expect more boos and more "Fire Mayo" chants from a fanbase that surely will not be quieted by players' comments.