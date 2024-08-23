After 10 NFL players were suspended for violating the NFL's gambling policy last year, we haven't seen a single offender in 2024. The league's education efforts have paid off, but we did have an interesting situation this offseason where rules were almost violated.

New York Giants first-year wideout Malik Nabers revealed during an appearance on "The Pivot" podcast that he had a $10,000 bet in place with former college teammate and new Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels on who would win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Players cannot make these kinds of wagers, so Nabers had to call it off.

"I'm educated now that I got here about sports betting and gambling," Nabers said at the time. "We're calling the bet off. There is no bet now. It was just another brother pushing another brother to try to get to success. That's all it was."

It was revealed this week during a preseason conference call regarding the gambling policy that both Nabers and Daniels were put through extra training sessions to make sure they understood the rules.

"The league addressed the matter directly with the NFL Players Association, with the two teams, and the two players, to ensure that they understood the policy," NFL executive V.P. Jeff Miller said, via Pro Football Talk. "They received multiple education training sessions since that time, and I think we're in a -- as a result of all the work that went into it -- we're comfortable with the resolution."

The league recently released a memo that includes six main rules for NFL players to follow regarding gambling: