Michael Carter II has come to terms on a massive contract extension with the start of the 2024 regular season just around the corner. The New York Jets defensive back has signed a three-year extension that is worth up to $33 million, according to his agency (h/t NFL Media).

The deal is formally a $30.75 million extension that includes $19 million in total guarantees. Carter is now the NFL's highest-paid slot cornerback.

Carter, 25, is entering his fourth NFL season. The Jets' fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Carter started 20 games during his first 47 games. During that span, Carter was credited with 185 tackles, 23 passes defended and two interceptions.

Carter recently returned to practice for the first time since injuring his ankle in July. His status for New York's season opener Monday night against the 49ers is not currently known.

"I have been working really hard to be back because it is tough not to be out there with those guys," Carter said last week. "But even to get out there today, it felt really good to be communicating and working things out with my teammates again."

While the injury was a setback, Carter found a way to turn it into a positive.

"I went into this year really wanting to be more vocal and a better leader," he said. "Then after the injury, I think it helped me even more to try and do that. I got to be another coach out there for the guys and really share what I know to guys who might not have played very much in this system and push them along during the preseason."