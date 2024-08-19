Over the last couple seasons, few offenses in the NFL have been more dangerous than that of the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins ranked sixth in yards and 11th in points in 2022, then followed that up by ranking first and second, respectively, in 2023.

With head coach Mike McDaniel scheming things up, Tua Tagovailoa throwing to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane ripping off explosive plays from the backfield, opposing defenses have had their hands full when trying to contain this unit. And of course, nobody has had to deal with that more often during that time than their fellow teams in the AFC East.

Because he used to play for the division rival Buffalo Bills, safety Jordan Poyer is one of those guys who had to prepare for this Dolphins offense four times in 2022 and 2023. And he did not have a good time doing it. That's why Poyer is thankful he's now on the Dolphins -- especially because the team is evolving its offense again this year, with Poyer noting that the team is "pushing the limits" this offseason.

"I'll say it like this -- I'm glad I'm on this side," Poyer said, via ESPN. "Game-planning against this offense ... the players they have, I'm glad I'm on this side and don't have to game-plan against them anymore."

The Dolphins have more speed on their offense than any team in the league. When their offensive line has been healthy (and able to keep their quarterback healthy), they have been remarkably difficult to stop.

With McDaniel getting even deeper into his bag, Tagovailoa settling into the system, Achane a year older, Waddle healthier, rookie Jaylen Wright in the mix and even Odell Beckham Jr. around, you know they are going to cook up some fun stuff this year. Fun for themselves and the fans at least. Not those who have to game-plan against them.