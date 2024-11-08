Amon-Ra St. Brown made waves last weekend when he arrived at Lambeau Field wearing a hoodie that said, "GREENBAY SUCKS." The problem was that Green Bay was spelled incorrectly, but that didn't bother St. Brown at all.

After the game, a 24-14 win for the Lions, St. Brown logged on to social media to see some spelling corrections from Packers fans. On the "St. Brown Podcast," St. Brown explained the spelling error was the fault of the manufacturer.

When he received the hoodie at the team's Green Bay hotel, he didn't even realize the mistake.

"I'm gonna be 100% honest," St. Brown said. "I didn't even notice. I wasn't worried about the spelling of Green Bay. I just made sure the hoodie was right and that it fit and everything. I saw the comment saying, 'He couldn't even spell Green Bay right.' I said, 'Damn, Green Bay is f---ing spelled wrong."

Upon further reflection, St. Brown said the misspelling makes the troll job even better. Regardless of how you spell Green Bay, it still stinks, according to the Lions star.

"Then I'm thinking about it, and I'm like, 'That's perfect," St. Brown said. "It works out perfect. It doesn't matter how it's spelled to me. It's, 'GREENBAY SUCKS,' and I actually like that it's spelled wrong because it makes it even better."

Not only did St. Brown talk the talk, but he walked the walk with another great game against the Packers. St. Brown led Detroit with seven catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in less than ideal weather conditions.