The Detroit Lions are having a historic 2024 season and on Monday night put themselves in the history books in yet another category. With their 40-34 win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Lions completed their fifth game this year with 40-plus points and no turnovers.

Detroit also didn't turn the ball over in their 52-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11, their 52-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 8, the 47-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 and the 42-29 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4.

There are two teams in NFL history who recorded four games with at least 40 points and no turnovers: the 2019 Baltimore Ravens and the 2024 Buffalo Bills.

The Lions' history-making night didn't end with their 40-plus points and no turnovers. Their offense also became the first in NFL history to have two receivers and two running backs garnish 1,000 total scrimmage yards. Wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams along with running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs all made the mark.

The Lions have the biggest game of their season coming up, when they face divisional foe Minnesota Vikings with the NFC North crown and No. 1 seed in the NFC on the line. The loser of that matchup, which will conclude the regular season, will get the No. 5 seed.

Detroit didn't need to defeat the 49ers in order to keep its top-seed hopes alive, but coach Dan Campbell didn't approach the "Monday Night Football" game any different than he normally would.

He said remaining full steam ahead was the "right thing to do" and said "we owed it to the team."

So far this season, quarterback Jared Goff has 36 touchdowns, second in the league, and 10 interceptions. With the Lions defense dealing with numerous key injuries, the offense continuing to excel will be crucial for a Super Bowl run. Detroit has 21 players on injured reserve, most in the NFL.