The Detroit Lions' just did something that had not previously been done in the NFL's 105-year history. In the process, Detroit's offense strengthened its case to be included in any discussion regarding the greatest units ever.

During their Week 17 game against the 49ers, the Lions' offense became the first unit in NFL history to have two receivers and two running back each eclipse 1,000 total scrimmage yards. Wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams and running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs were the history-making quartet. Williams went over 1,000 all-purpose yards during Monday night's game.

Since 2022, the Lions' offense has been one of the best units in the NFL, if not the best. Along with its record-setting quartet, Detroit's offense has also been spearheaded by quarterback Jared Goff, tight end Sam LaPorta, a talented offensive line (led by tackle Penei Sewell and center Frank Ragnow) and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who will be the most coveted head coaching candidate this offseason (if he chooses to leave Detroit).

Talent-wise, the Lions' current unit is up there with some of the best offenses in NFL history, a list that includes the 1960s Packers, mid-1970s Raiders, late-1970s Steelers, late -970s/early-1980s Chargers, 1980s 49ers, 1990s Cowboys, late-1990s Broncos, late-1990s/early-2000s Rams, late-2000s Patriots and the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs.

The Lions are hoping that all of this offensive talent leads to the franchise's first trip to the Super Bowl. Detroit can help its cause in Week 18 against the Vikings in a game that will determine which team gets the NFC's No. 1 seed heading into the postseason.