Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has made the first of likely many catches as a member of the Houston Texans. Harrison's Texans debut comes across the pond, at Wembley Stadium in England against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Harrison's reunion with his former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was highly anticipated following the wide receiver's trade from the Arizona Cardinals last week.

The former No. 4 overall pick got his first action in the second quarter, catching a 14-yard pass from Stroud.

He made another catch, this time for 15 yards, in the third quarter, with the Texans up 17-14. The 24-year-old now has three receptions on four targets for 34 yards.

Stroud had nothing but good things to say about his newest teammate as the trade rumors were swirling earlier this month. He called Harrison an "amazing talent," "great teammate," and "one of the hardest workers" he's ever known.

Harrison was inactive for last week's game, his final as a member of the Cardinals. With Arizona, he didn't live up to the hype he had going into the league.

Through 33 games, going into this week, Harrison has 108 receptions, 1,578 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.