The San Francisco 49ers had to finish their 23-17 "Monday Night Football" win over the Washington Commanders without their top receiver, as Mike Evans left the game just ahead of halftime with an Achilles tendon injury. While the 49ers held onto their lead and closed out the victory without him, Evans' absence was noticeable as the offense scored just three points in the final two quarters. Fortunately for San Francisco, Evans may not miss much additional time.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Evans experienced a flare-up of the Achilles tendinitis that bothered him throughout the week and that he will not undergo further testing.

"It's something that he's had before, something that bothered him throughout the week," Shanahan said. "When you have Achilles tendinitis like he does, it kind of is what it is. It flared up tonight, and I hope he recovers throughout the week. You don't think it's a long-term thing, but right now it almost cost him this game and ended up costing him two quarters.

"Hopefully he'll be able to play next week, but if not, we'll have to have the rest of the group step up, and hopefully we can get him healed up by after the bye week."

It was a close call on whether Evans would suit up in Week 6 in the first place. He did not practice leading up to the game, and Shanahan noted that even though he declared himself healthy enough to play, there was always a chance that Evans would not be able to remain on the field for all four quarters.

Evans was seen during the game stretching his Achilles tendon. The flare-up occurred thereafter when he made a catch late in the second quarter. He immediately went into the locker room, and television broadcast cameras captured him grabbing at his Achilles in the tunnel.

The undefeated 49ers hit the road in Week 7 for a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons and will be idle the following week. They return from their bye in Week 9 for a home date with the Las Vegas Raiders.

49ers offense could be in trouble without Mike Evans

If the tendinitis forces Evans to miss Sunday's game in Atlanta, the 49ers and their top-three scoring offense could have a difficult time moving the ball. The contrast in production with Evans in and out of the lineup against the Commanders was stark. He caught three passes for a game-high 94 yards in the first half as San Francisco rolled to a 20-3 lead, but the team managed just three points in the second half and nearly blew the three-score advantage.

Evans paces the 49ers in targets and receiving yards in his first year with the team and ranks 13th in the NFL in yards and sixth in touchdowns. He has been among the league's most prolific free agency signings from the 2026 offseason.

Shanahan chalked up the second-half struggles to sacks and a general lack of offensive execution, but it is difficult to imagine the 49ers would not have found it easier to move the ball if their top wide receiver was still on the field.

"It's definitely a big deal when you lose a player like Mike," Shanahan said. "Just the way it ended up being, Mike wouldn't have had a chance to have much of an effect there in the second half. Now, if we would've gotten some first downs and stuff and got driving, we would've felt the lack of presence of him, but we didn't get enough first downs to show where we would miss him."

Wide receiver injuries decimated the San Francisco offense over the season's first month and a half. While Shanahan said there is a possibility Christian Kirk will return from injured reserve for Week 7, it is not a guarantee. He also noted that Demarcus Robinson is unlikely to return for the trip to Atlanta.

49ers wide receiver injuries

Mike Evans, Achilles: Missed second half in Week 6

Missed second half in Week 6 Deebo Samuel, hamstring: Missed Week 6, expected to miss multiple games

Missed Week 6, expected to miss multiple games Christian Kirk, calf: Injured reserve, could return in Week 7

Injured reserve, could return in Week 7 Demarcus Robinson, ankle: Injured reserve, unlikely to play in Week 7

Injured reserve, unlikely to play in Week 7 De'Zhaun Stribling, ankle: Injured reserve, could return in second half of season

Injured reserve, could return in second half of season Ricky Pearsall, knee: Out for season

The rash of injuries, amazingly, did not slow the 49ers down in their perfect start to the season. But if Evans joins the laundry list of unavailable receivers for any period of time, there is a chance the offense will look more like it did in the second half on Monday than how it appeared over the rest of its first six games.