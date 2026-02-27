Skip to Main Content
NFL Combine 2026 live updates, results tracker: DB, TE workouts and 40-yard dash times

Stay up to date with everything that happens during on-field workouts in Indianapolis

Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine kicks off at 3 p.m. ET, with defensive backs and tight ends taking the field. The defensive back position is one of the deeper groups in this year's draft, with some mock drafts projecting as many as seven DBs selected in the first round.

Ohio State two-time All-American safety Caleb Downs leads the way among defensive backs, while Oregon's 2025 Big Ten Tight End of the Year Kenyon Sadiq is the most intriguing prospect in the 2026 tight end class. Friday promises another exciting day as some of the 2026 class's top prospects showcase their athleticism for the NFL's 32 teams.

Follow along in the live blog below for testing results, highlights, analysis and more.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23–25 in Pittsburgh Panthers. You can find more draft coverage at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and regular evaluations of the top prospects.

2026 NFL combine where to watch

Date: Friday, Feb. 27 | Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
TV: NFL Network | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

2026 NFL combine workout schedule

  • Thursday at 3 p.m. -- Defensive linemen, linebackers
  • Friday at 3 p.m. -- Defensive backs, tight ends
  • Saturday at 1 p.m. -- Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs
  • Sunday at 1 p.m. -- Offensive linemen
Standouts from the Teryl Austin Drill #2

Colton Hood

Tennessee

Malik Muhammad

Texas

D'Angelo Ponds

Indiana

Ephesians Prysock

Washington

Collin Wright

Stanford

Josh Edwards
Standouts from the Back Pedal and Transition drill

Avieon Terrell

Clemson

Daylen Everette

Georgia

Avery Smith

Toledo

Malik Muhammad

Texas

Top 10 40-yard dash times among CBs

 
Standouts from the line Drill

Jadon Canady

Oregon

Colton Hood

Tennessee

Hezekiah Masses

California

Daylen Everette 

Georgia

Chris Johnson

San Diego State

D'Angelo Ponds

Indiana

Avieon Terrell

Clemson

Toriano Pride Jr. runs blazing fast 40

Missouri cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. had the fastest time (4.36 seconds) after his first run, and he only improved on that (4.32) in his second run. He is an undersized prospect who transferred from Clemson in the offseason. 

Washington corner shows off range

Tacario Davis stands 6-foot-4 and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds. He has the speed to carry routes up the boundary, but that combination of size and speed also allows him to muddy pass windows and recover more quickly when beaten. Davis began his career at Arizona and later followed him to the Pacific Northwest. 

Georgia Bulldog becomes first prospect to break 4.4 seconds in 2026

Georgia cornerback Daylen Everette is jockeying for position in the 2026 NFL Draft. He is currently projected as a third- or fourth-round pick but showed off his speed Friday afternoon.

Here's Everette's CBS Sports scouting report:

Daylen Everette
Daylen Everette is a physical, aggressive cornerback who plays with the hard-hitting mentality of a linebacker. He excels in zone coverage and at the line of scrimmage, where he uses his strength to disrupt receivers and shut down short passes. While he possesses the long speed to carry vertical routes, he's at his best moving forward to attack the ball and wrap up ball carriers in space.

Pro comparison: Andrew Booth Jr.

  • 2025: First-team All-SEC (AP)
  • 2024: SEC Championship Game MVP (2 INT)

Strengths

  • Highly aggressive tackler who plays with a physical, linebacker-like mentality.
  • Excellent at disrupting the line of scrimmage and blowing up screens.
  • Effective in trail technique and undercutting short-to-intermediate routes.

Weaknesses

  • Can appear stiff in lateral movements and transitions when playing high.
  • Susceptible to shifty receivers who create separation in open space.
  • Takes time to reach top-end speed on vertical routes.
D'Angelo Ponds jumps out of the gym!

Ponds entered the combine with some concerns about his ability to leap with bigger receivers and play on the outside, but he's putting some of those concerns to rest today with a 43.5-inch vertical jump.

 
Arkansas' Julian Neal leads top five broad jumps among CBs

Much of the same cast of suspects from the vertical jump are inside the top five for the broad jump among cornerbacks. 

Player (school)Vertical jump

Julian Neal (Arkansas)

11-foot-2

Charles Demmings (Stephen F. Austin)

11 feet

Will Lee III (Texas A&M)

11 feet

Brandon Cisse (South Carolina)

10-foot-11

Latrell McCutchin Sr. (Houston)

10-foot-11

 
Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds leads top five vertical jumps among CBs

Despite being 5-foot-8 ⅝, Hoosiers cornerback D'Angelo Ponds recorded the top vertical jump among cornerbacks.

Prospect (school)Vertical jump (in)

D'Angelo Ponds (Indiana)

43.5 

Charles Demmings (Stephen F. Austin)

42

Will Lee III (Texas A&M)

42

Brandon Cisse (South Carolina)

41

Colton Hood (Tennessee)

40.5

 
Welcome to Day 2 of NFL combine workouts!

It's time for tight ends and defensive backs to take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. 

There are plenty of top prospects who will showcase their skills over the next several hours. Here are the cornerbacks, safeties and tight ends in the top 50 of CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst's Mike Renner's rankings:

7. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

9. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee -- not participating

11. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

12. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU -- not participating 

28. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

29. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

35. Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

37. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

40. Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

43. Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

47. D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

Renner's 2026 NFL Draft Big Board: Ranking the top 200 prospects as the NFL combine unfolds
Mike Renner
Renner's 2026 NFL Draft Big Board: Ranking the top 200 prospects as the NFL combine unfolds
