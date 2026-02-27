NFL Combine 2026 live updates, results tracker: DB, TE workouts and 40-yard dash times

Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine kicks off at 3 p.m. ET, with defensive backs and tight ends taking the field. The defensive back position is one of the deeper groups in this year's draft, with some mock drafts projecting as many as seven DBs selected in the first round.

Ohio State two-time All-American safety Caleb Downs leads the way among defensive backs, while Oregon's 2025 Big Ten Tight End of the Year Kenyon Sadiq is the most intriguing prospect in the 2026 tight end class. Friday promises another exciting day as some of the 2026 class's top prospects showcase their athleticism for the NFL's 32 teams.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23–25 in Pittsburgh Panthers. You can find more draft coverage at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and regular evaluations of the top prospects.

2026 NFL combine where to watch

Date: Friday, Feb. 27 | Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

