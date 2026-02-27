NFL Combine 2026 live updates, results tracker: DB, TE workouts and 40-yard dash times

Standouts from the Teryl Austin Drill #2
Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine kicks off at 3 p.m. ET, with defensive backs and tight ends taking the field. The defensive back position is one of the deeper groups in this year's draft, with some mock drafts projecting as many as seven DBs selected in the first round.
Ohio State two-time All-American safety Caleb Downs leads the way among defensive backs, while Oregon's 2025 Big Ten Tight End of the Year Kenyon Sadiq is the most intriguing prospect in the 2026 tight end class. Friday promises another exciting day as some of the 2026 class's top prospects showcase their athleticism for the NFL's 32 teams.
Follow along in the live blog below for testing results, highlights, analysis and more.
The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23–25 in Pittsburgh Panthers. You can find more draft coverage at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and regular evaluations of the top prospects.
Date: Friday, Feb. 27 | Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
TV: NFL Network | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Avieon Terrell
Clemson
Daylen Everette
Georgia
Avery Smith
Toledo
Missouri cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. had the fastest time (4.36 seconds) after his first run, and he only improved on that (4.32) in his second run. He is an undersized prospect who transferred from Clemson in the offseason.
Tacario Davis stands 6-foot-4 and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds. He has the speed to carry routes up the boundary, but that combination of size and speed also allows him to muddy pass windows and recover more quickly when beaten. Davis began his career at Arizona and later followed him to the Pacific Northwest.
Georgia cornerback Daylen Everette is jockeying for position in the 2026 NFL Draft. He is currently projected as a third- or fourth-round pick but showed off his speed Friday afternoon.
Here's Everette's CBS Sports scouting report:
Daylen Everette is a physical, aggressive cornerback who plays with the hard-hitting mentality of a linebacker. He excels in zone coverage and at the line of scrimmage, where he uses his strength to disrupt receivers and shut down short passes. While he possesses the long speed to carry vertical routes, he's at his best moving forward to attack the ball and wrap up ball carriers in space.
Pro comparison: Andrew Booth Jr.
About
Strengths
Weaknesses
Ponds entered the combine with some concerns about his ability to leap with bigger receivers and play on the outside, but he's putting some of those concerns to rest today with a 43.5-inch vertical jump.
Much of the same cast of suspects from the vertical jump are inside the top five for the broad jump among cornerbacks.
|Player (school)
|Vertical jump
Julian Neal (Arkansas)
11-foot-2
Charles Demmings (Stephen F. Austin)
11 feet
Will Lee III (Texas A&M)
11 feet
Brandon Cisse (South Carolina)
10-foot-11
Latrell McCutchin Sr. (Houston)
10-foot-11
Despite being 5-foot-8 ⅝, Hoosiers cornerback D'Angelo Ponds recorded the top vertical jump among cornerbacks.
|Prospect (school)
|Vertical jump (in)
D'Angelo Ponds (Indiana)
43.5
Charles Demmings (Stephen F. Austin)
42
Will Lee III (Texas A&M)
42
Brandon Cisse (South Carolina)
41
Colton Hood (Tennessee)
40.5
It's time for tight ends and defensive backs to take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
There are plenty of top prospects who will showcase their skills over the next several hours. Here are the cornerbacks, safeties and tight ends in the top 50 of CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst's Mike Renner's rankings:
7. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
9. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee -- not participating
11. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
12. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU -- not participating
28. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
29. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
35. Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
37. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
40. Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State
43. Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
47. D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana