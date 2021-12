The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to plague the NFL. More than 400 players have tested positive in December alone, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, compared to 262 player positives all of last year (from the start of the regular season through the Super Bowl).

Many high-profile players have missed games this season after testing positive for the virus, and more players will undoubtedly miss time during the final two weeks of the 2021 regular season.

The Saints were crushed by the virus ahead of their "Monday Night Football" showdown with the Dolphins. It showed as the Saints fell 20-3 with rookie QB Ian Book making his NFL debut. New Orleans was down its top two quarterbacks due to COVID. The Saints were also without four defensive starters with linebackers Kaden Elliss, Demario Davis and Kwon Alexander -- as well as strong safety Malcolm Jenkins -- all on reserve/COVID.

Here's an updated look at each team's current COVID-19 situation as we head into Week 17, specifically which players are on COVID reserve:

(NOTE: This list does not include players on practice squad or injured reserve.)

P Mitch Wishnowsky (Dec. 27)