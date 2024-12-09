Monday Night Football will feature the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Cowboys have scratched out two wins in a row with Cooper Rush under center, while the Bengals have the league's most prolific passing offense. Despite both teams being under .500, there are plenty of options in the NFL DFS player pool for Cowboys vs. Bengals. Stacking Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase has been a profitable move for most of the season, so how much exposure should you have to the talented tandem in your Bengals vs. Cowboys DFS lineups? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Monday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Cowboys vs. Bengals on Monday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Bengals

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle. After producing 505 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns in a limited role last season, Dowdle began the season behind Ezekiel Elliott on the depth chart, but pretty quickly proved himself as the more productive of the two backs.

Now it appears he's finally shaken loose from the timeshare after playing 61% of the snaps two weeks ago in Washington and 71% of the snaps last week against the Giants. Dowdle rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown in the win over New York and also caught three passes for 11 yards. He's caught at least three passes in five of his last six games, helping raise his floor for Monday. See who else to roster here.

He's also targeting Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who leads the NFL in receiving yards (1,142) and receiving touchdowns (13) while ranking second in receptions (79). Chase has scored six touchdowns in the last three weeks and has scored in eight of his last 10 games overall.

In three previous Monday Night Football appearances during his career, Chase has averaged 136.0 yards per game and has scored three touchdowns. He'll take on a Cowboys defense that has given up at least 14.9 points on DraftKings to No. 1 receivers in four of their last five games. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Bengals vs. Cowboys

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Monday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.