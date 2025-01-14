The 2025 NFL Draft is only three months away, and the first-round draft order is getting set with 24 teams eliminated from the playoffs. Only eight teams have a shot at playing for the Super Bowl, while the rest are preparing for the 2025 season.

Which teams are in the best shape in terms of draft picks? The Jacksonville Jaguars have the most picks with 10, followed by the New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears with nine. No team carries multiple first-round picks.

The Minnesota Vikings have the fewest picks with three, while the Arizona Cardinals have five.

Here's a look at the total picks each team has in the 2025 NFL Draft. Keep in mind compensatory picks have not been awarded yet, so this list will change over the next few months.