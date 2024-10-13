The Browns have seemingly been the perfect opponent for struggling defenses, as Cleveland has finished with fewer than 20 points in every game this season. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has also struggled, but now will face Philadelphia during the Week 6 NFL schedule. The Eagles rank 27th in the NFL in total yards allowed per game (365.8), but they are 8.5-point favorites in the Week 6 NFL odds. Philadelphia could be one of the popular Week 6 NFL office pool picks, but where should the Eagles slot into your Week 6 NFL confidence pool picks?

The second-largest Week 6 NFL spread is Houston (-6.5) at New England, as the Texans go on the road for the first time in three weeks. They are coming off back-to-back wins over the Jaguars and Bills, while the Patriots are riding a four-game losing streak for anyone making NFL pool picks. Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 6 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 10-2 hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 191-131 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 45-23 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Get football picks for every game from a proven NFL model

In Week 6 NFL betting, SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, says the Pittsburgh Steelers (-3, 36.5) beat the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. Las Vegas went with veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew as its starter for the first five weeks of the season, but head coach Antonio Pierce named Aidan O'Connell the Week 6 starter. Minshew struggled the last two weeks while No. 1 wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) was inactive, and O'Connell will also be without Adams this week.

The Raiders have lost three games by double-digits this season, and they appear to be more focused on finding their quarterback of the future. Pittsburgh is among the best teams in the NFL at pressuring quarterbacks, which makes this an even worse situation for O'Connell. The Steelers have won two of their first three road games this season, and SportsLine's model has them winning Sunday's game in almost 60% of simulations. See all of SportsLine's Week 6 NFL predictions here.

How to make Week 6 NFL office pool picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 6 NFL game and has strong picks for potentially close NFL matchups like Buccaneers vs. Saints (+3.5), Lions vs. Cowboys (+3) and Bills vs. Jets (+2.5). It's also calling for a pair of upsets you won't want to miss. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks here.

So who should you pick in every Week 6 NFL game, and which upsets will shock the league? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.