NFL odds, picks for Week 9: Proven computer model loving Chiefs and Panthers

If you believe the latest NFL odds and lines for Week 9, there are plenty of high-scoring games on tap as potent offenses collide. On the fast track of the Superdome in New Orleans, the Saints are 1.5-point favorites against the undefeated Rams after opening as one-point underdogs. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is a half-point away from 60. Then on Sunday Night Football, the Patriots host the Packers as 5.5-point favorites in the current NFL odds, down one from the opener. The over-under on that game is 56.5. With so many NFL odds and spreads on the move and big storylines unfolding in Week 9, you'll want to see the NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model was a blistering 13-1 straight-up last week. Additionally, it was a strong 6-0 on all top-rated picks in Week 8, including nailing the Redskins (-1) over the Giants and the Seahawks (+3) over the Lions. That perfect mark in Week 8 improved its overall run to 68-43 on all top-rated picks. Anybody who has been following those picks is way, way up.

Now it has simulated every snap 10,000 times and its Week 9 NFL picks are in.

One of the top Week 9 NFL picks the model loves: the Chiefs (-8.5) cover on the road against the Browns in Cleveland's first game under interim head coach Gregg Williams.

Cleveland moved on from Hue Jackson this week after a disastrous 3-36-1 run. An interim coach can sometimes galvanize a team, and the initial line has dropped half-a-point as bettors are considering that possibility. But the model sees a talent disparity that's too big for Cleveland to cover.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes goes off for over 300 yards of total offense against Cleveland's 28th-ranked defense as Kansas City covers in almost 60 percent of simulations. The model is also calling for 55 total points, giving plenty of value to the Over (51).

Another pick the model loves: the Panthers (-6) cover at home against the Buccaneers.

The Panthers opened as six-point favorites over their NFC South foe and the spread briefly moved to 6.5 before falling back. Despite the slight line movement, the model still finds value on Carolina against a Buccaneers defense that's giving up over 33 points per game, which ranks dead-last in the NFL.

The model is projecting a big day for Carolina quarterback Cam Newton, saying he'll throw for over 260 yards and two touchdowns against the Bucs, while versatile running back Christian McCaffrey adds over 100 all-purpose yards. The Panthers cover the six-point spread in 56 percent of simulations, and you can also back the Over (55) because that hits 52 percent of the time as well.

The model also has a strong selection for the huge Patriots vs. Packers showdown on Sunday Night Football, and is calling for a Super Bowl contender to get knocked off by an underdog in a game that will shake up the NFL playoff picture forever.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 9? And what Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.

Oakland Raiders at San Francisco 49ers (-2.5, 45.5)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (-5, 49)

Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns (+8.5, 51)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (-3, 47.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (-6, 55)

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (-3, 43.5)

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Redskins (-1.5, 48)

Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills (+10, 37.5)

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos (-1, 46)

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints (-1.5, 59.5)

Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots (-5.5, 56.5)

Tennessee Titans at Dallas Cowboys (-6.5, 41)