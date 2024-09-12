The Week 2 NFL schedule features a host of teams trying to build on strong season-openers, while others are trying to rebound from disastrous performances. New England pulled off the biggest shocker of Week 1, beating Cincinnati as an 8.5-point underdog in the NFL spreads. The Patriots will return home for their first game at Gillette Stadium following Bill Belichick's retirement when they host the Seahawks on Sunday. New England is a 3.5-point underdog in the Week 2 NFL odds, as Seattle is coming off a 26-20 win over Denver.

On the other end of the spectrum, Carolina was the worst Week 1 performer, being blown out by New Orleans in a 47-10 final. The Panthers are six-point home underdogs against the Chargers in the Week 2 NFL lines, so should you fade Carolina with your Week 2 NFL bets? All of the Week 2 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 2 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on A-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 184-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 38-22 roll on A-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 2 NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line, and over-under, and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 2 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 2 NFL picks is that the Ravens (-8.5, 41.5) cover at home versus the Raiders. The betting market has already started adjusting this line, as Baltimore was a 7.5-point favorite in the look-ahead lines this summer. Baltimore came up just short of potentially beating Kansas City in the NFL Kickoff Game, while the Raiders only scored 10 points in a double-digit loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

The Raiders gave up 176 rushing yards in that loss, which is a bad sign heading into a matchup against one of the league's best rushing attacks. Baltimore was unable to fully utilize its ground game against Kansas City due to the flow of that contest, but the Ravens still finished with 185 rushing yards and 452 total yards. They are rushing for 170 yards in the latest simulations for this Week 2 matchup, which is one reason why they are covering the spread well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 2 NFL predictions: the Buccaneers (+7.5, 51) cover on the road versus the Lions. As a franchise, the Buccaneers have been able to deal with the raucous environment that Lions' home games bring as Tampa has had resounding recent success in the Motor City. In the regular season, the Bucs are 4-1 over their last five visits to Detroit, and 7-2 over their last nine trips. The Buccaneers have won three straight regular-season road games overall, despite being underdogs in two of those.

Baker Mayfield is coming off a four-touchdown game with 80% completion percentage and no turnovers. He now gets to face a Lions defense that gave up 317 passing yards to Matthew Stafford in Week 1 and allowed the sixth-most passing yards in 2023. The model projects Mayfield to have more touchdown passes than Jared Goff, and that would allow the Bucs to stay in this one. The model has this game being decided by less than a field goal, as Tampa Bay (+6.5) covers almost 60% of the time. The Under (48.5) is also forecasted to hit in nearly 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 2 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 2 NFL schedule and just revealed four coveted A-rated picks against the spread. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which four A-rated NFL against-the-spread picks should you lock in now? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000, and find out.

Week 2 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads

Get Week 2 NFL picks at SportsLine

Thursday, Sept. 12

Bills at Dolphins (-2.5, 48.5)

Sunday, Sept. 15

Raiders at Ravens (-8.5, 41.5)

Chargers at Panthers (+6, 39)

Saints at Cowboys (-6.5, 46.5)

Buccaneers at Lions (-7.5, 51)

Colts at Packers (+3, 41)

Browns at Jaguars (-3, 41.5)

49ers at Vikings (+5.5, 45.5)

Seahawks at Patriots (+3.5, 38.5)

Jets at Titans (+3.5, 40.5)

Giants at Commanders (-1.5, 43)

Rams at Cardinals (-1, 48.5)

Bengals at Chiefs (-5.5, 47.5)

Steelers at Broncos (+2.5, 36.5)

Bears at Texans (-6, 45.5)

Monday, Sept. 16

Falcons at Eagles (-6.5, 47)