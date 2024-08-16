The second week of the NFL preseason is upon us. These final two games leading up to the regular season can be a great opportunity for rookies to earn valuable playing time that will serve them well throughout their careers.

In an effort to not sound like my own parrot, I excluded rookies who have been the feature of previous stories in training camp. I wrote about Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter, Texans tight end Cade Stover and Bears edge rusher Austin Booker ahead of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. Then, I wrote about Patriots wide receiver Javon Baker, Chiefs left tackle Kingsley Suamataia, Cowboys left tackle Tyler Guyton, Titans left tackle JC Latham, Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson and a handful of others in a preview of intriguing rookies during the preseason.

With that in mind, here is one rookie to monitor in each Week 2 preseason game:

Saturday, Aug. 17

Ravens OT Roger Rosengarten

Since the 2024 NFL Draft concluded, the assumption has been that Rosengarten would win the starting right tackle job. Although the coaching staff has not officially announced as much, it sounds as though that reality is drawing near. His next assignment will be stonewalling Atlanta's young rushers, like Zach Harrison and Arnold Ebiketie.

Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET)

Bengals DT Kris Jenkins Jr.

In the absence of veteran D.J. Reader, Cincinnati needs other players to emerge, such as Jenkins. The regular season has a way of testing depth along the defensive line and Jenkins will play a lead role at some point. For now, the team is trotting out B.J. Hill and Sheldon Rankins with the starters.

New York Giants at Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET)

Giants CB Andru Phillips

Phillips made a really nice play in the backfield during last week's preseason game. Although he may not be the biggest cornerback, the Kentucky product is not afraid to be physical. As returning players Deonte Banks, Tre Hawkins III, Cor'Dale Flott and others compete for the starting outside positions, Phillips has a strong claim to be the inside starter.

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs (4 p.m. ET)

Lions CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has coveted a group of physical cornerbacks that will allow him to play aggressively. Veteran Carlton Davis and fellow rookie Terrion Arnold will likely start the regular season, but Rakestraw was known for his physicality, almost overly so, coming out of Missouri. This week's contest against Kansas City could also produce a matchup against Chiefs first-round wide receiver selection Xavier Worthy.

Browns WR Jamari Thrash

Coming out of Louisville, Thrash was regarded as a route technician and that was validated with his play in Week 1 of the preseason. Timing may not have always aligned with his quarterback but Thrash consistently created leverage in the route stem.

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans (7 p.m. ET)

Seahawks OG Christian Haynes

Seattle entered the offseason with a need at offensive guard. The Seahawks drafted Haynes to compete with last year's fourth-round selection Anthony Bradford. Haynes appeared stoic in his preseason debut. He showed the power and balance necessary to succeed in the NFL. The next two games serve as opportunities to build off that performance. The Seahawks have an entirely new coaching staff so there is no internal bias for returning players.

Cardinals S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

Taylor-Demerson does not lack energy on the football field. He has covered a lot of ground in his football playing career and that continued last week in his preseason debut. Taylor-Demerson may not be called into action any time soon with Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson ahead of him on the depth chart, but there are reasons to believe that he could fulfill a key role for the franchise in the future.

Commanders CB Mike Sainristil

Sainristil is a savvy cornerback capable of controlling the middle of the field and giving new coach Dan Quinn accountability in the secondary. Washington's draft class will ultimately be defined by the success of quarterback Jayden Daniels but second-round defensive tackle selection Jer'Zhan Newton and Sainristil can bring stability to the defensive unit.

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers (7 p.m. ET)

Bills OT Travis Clayton

The inclusion of several players on this list is confirmation bias from the pre-draft process, but Clayton is more of a personal interest. His past has primarily been spent playing rugby and boxing. He participated in the International Pathway Program and had been training at IMG Academy, but actual playing experience has escaped him. Clayton has tremendous athleticism, but will it translate to playing professional football? He has been dealing with a shoulder injury in training camp.

Panthers LB Trevin Wallace

Wallace is a relatively young player who delivered splash plays throughout his collegiate career and even this week at joint practice against the Jets when he intercepted Aaron Rodgers. As Carolina looks to identify building blocks on defense, Wallace is a promising rookie who can potentially help give the offense additional series' this season and beyond.

Chargers DT Justin Eboigbe

Coach Jim Harbaugh wants his team to be the most physical on any given Sunday. The battle begins in the trenches and the Chargers have lacked those players capable of being stingy at the point of attack. When flipping through scouting reports on Eboigbe, one would never find mention of lacking strength or physicality. The Rams have made over their offensive line in the past calendar year so Eboigbe should face worthy competition this week.

Buccaneers OG Elijah Klein

Tampa Bay finished dead last in yards before contact (0.89) last season, according to TruMedia. The unit lacked physicality upfront so they set forth this offseason to add players capable of giving them an edge and providing them with that necessary physicality. Klein profiled as an angry, physical lineman coming out of UTEP. He should find a role even if it does not immediately translate to playing time.

Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders (10 p.m. ET)

Cowboys EDGE Marshawn Kneeland

Pass rusher Sam Williams has already been lost and Dallas is searching for depth to go along with Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. The team's second-round pick, Kneeland is a viable candidate to fill the void left in Williams' absence. In his final season at Western Michigan, Kneeland recorded 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Sunday, Aug. 18

Packers S Evan Williams

Williams has a diverse skill set that should allow him to see the field even if it does not translate to starting repetitions. He has reportedly been a standout in camp thus far and the hope is that he continues to build upon his promising start. Green Bay remade its safety room this offseason signing Xavier McKinney and drafting Javon Bullard and Williams.

49ers OG Dominick Puni

Puni was really impressive for San Francisco last week and, given what his competition showed last season, should be considered the favorite to start at right guard for the defending NFC champions this season. Despite playing left tackle for Kansas last season, Puni had spent time at left guard the prior year. His transition to the NFL thus far has looked smooth.