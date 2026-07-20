Ranking top 10 NFL rookie wide receivers based on projected 2026 impact

Tight end usage is on the rise across the NFL, but only one stood among last season's top-20 in receiving yards. The game is still dominated by big-play wide receivers and several are entering the league in 2026.

There were five wide receivers taken in the first round and 17 picked in the top-100 overall of the 2026 NFL Draft. Nine rookie wide receivers have eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards over the past five years. With the exception of Puka Nacua, all were first-round draft picks. The average size of those players is just shy of 6-foot-1, 199 pounds. Using that information, which rookie receivers will be most impactful this season?

Here are the top-10 rookie wide receivers, in terms of production, entering the 2026 season:

10. Caleb Douglas, Dolphins

Douglas claims the final spot because someone has to catch passes in the Miami offense. Chris Bell was a preferred prospect, but injuries may complicate his rookie season. Of the 17 rookie wide receivers drafted top-100 overall, 10 made this list, but Malachi Fields (Giants), Zachariah Branch (Falcons), Ja'Kobi Lane (Ravens), Chris Brazzell (Panthers), Ted Hurst (Buccaneers), Zavion Thomas (Bears) and the aforementioned Bell were excluded.

Douglas is a bigger body, so his profile is a bit different than Malik Washington, Bell and some of Miami's other outlets. Among players with at least 25 pass attempts in 2025, Willis ranked first in air yards per attempt (10.1), according to TruMedia. A small sample size, but he is willing to push the ball downfield.

CBS Sports' fantasy football experts project 35 receptions for 432 yards and three touchdowns.

9. Germie Bernard, Steelers

Bernard was a personal favorite during the pre-draft process because he is so reliable. He presents himself well against the soft spots in zone coverage, but is also willing to seal the edge in the run game or deliver a game-breaking open field block. His contributions may not always show up on the stat sheet, but accountability has always been important with Aaron Rodgers. Randall Cobb made a career understanding how to operate in space and hit his mark on time. DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. will almost certainly command high-volume shares in Pittsburgh's offense, but do not sleep on Bernard.

CBS Sports' fantasy football experts project 42 receptions for 508 yards and three touchdowns.

8. De'Zhaun Stribling, 49ers

Stribling draft standing was a media point of contention. It led to surly responses from Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch in post-draft press conferences. Since the draft, sources suggested that Stribling was likely getting drafted soon had San Francisco not made the move first. The backlash may lead the team to force the player's involvement to validate the actions, despite the additions of Mike Evans and Christian Kirk.

Stribling is a dynamic performer who should be able to capitalize on Shanahan's ability to scheme players open. CBS Sports' fantasy football experts project 44 receptions for 574 yards and three touchdowns.

7. Antonio Williams, Commanders

Williams was a steal for Washington. His capabilities surpass where he was taken in the draft. Aside from the potential addition of Brandon Aiyuk, which now looks less likely given recent social media posts, the Commanders' depth chart is wide open for Williams to make an impact alongside Terry McLaurin. Dyami Brown, Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane and Treylon Burks are others competing for a similar target share.

Williams is predominantly a slot receiver who can create yardage in the short to intermediate portions of the field. CBS Sports' fantasy football experts project 48 receptions for 678 yards and four touchdowns.

6. K.C. Concepcion, Browns

There are multiple young receivers in northeast Ohio, including second-round pick Denzel Boston, Concepcion and last year's coveted undrafted free agent pickup Isaiah Bond, in addition to Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman. It would not be a surprise if Cleveland moved Jeudy and/or Tillman to create more opportunities for the youth.

Coming from Baltimore, where he had commanded the offense, Todd Monken was familiar with smaller body types and could manufacture touches for the likes of Zay Flowers. Concepcion is electric with the ball in his hands and may be used in the return game as well.

CBS Sports' fantasy football experts project 50 receptions for 644 yards and three touchdowns.

5. Omar Cooper Jr., Jets

Concepcion was taken earlier and was rated higher, but Cooper has fewer roadblocks to productivity. Garrett Wilson is the breadwinner for the AFC franchise, but he missed 10 games this season after zero missed games in the first three years of his career. The team tacked AD Mitchell onto the Sauce Gardner trade last year, but there are hardly any proven commodities among the unit aside from Wilson.

Cooper's ceiling may not be as high as others in his draft class, but he is physical and accountable relative to his size. There is confidence producing modest production, at the very least, this season. CBS Sports' fantasy football experts project 53 receptions for 623 yards and four touchdowns.

4. Denzel Boston, Browns

Generally, little stock should be placed in pre-season buzz, but the Washington product is said to have hit the ground running and is poised to have a good rookie season. At 6-foot-4, 215, Boston is a physical ball-winner with a bit of nuance to his route-running. Tetairoa McMillan and Drake London are a few of the bigger receivers setting the course for those built like Boston.

CBS Sports' fantasy football experts project 46 receptions for 585 yards and three touchdowns.

3. Makai Lemon, Eagles

Philadelphia said goodbye to A.J. Brown and hello to Lemon. Fans should not expect the first-round pick to be a 1-for-1 replacement of Brown, but the latter's team-leading 121 targets go back into the pile. The team acquired Dontayvion Wicks via trade, but there are plenty of opportunities within Sean Mannion's offense.

Lemon may be more diminutive in stature, but he plays bigger than his size and has a knack for creating yards after the catch.

CBS Sports' fantasy football experts project 53 receptions for 623 yards and four touchdowns.

2. Carnell Tate, Titans

Tate is in a similar situation to Lemon. Titans quarterback Cam Ward is willing to let the ball fly, and Tate has the size, speed, and tracking ability to allow for those downfield connections. Tate averaged 14.62 air yards per target last season with the Buckeyes, according to TruMedia. His ceiling may not be as high as Tyson's, but his floor is much higher. The ex-Buckeye has a physical play style to ensure he wins his share of contested catch opportunities.

Tennessee also has more mouths to feed within the offense between Calvin Ridley, Wan'Dale Robinson and emerging tight end Gunnar Helm.

CBS Sports' fantasy football experts project 56 receptions for 773 yards and four touchdowns for Tate in 2026.

1. Jordyn Tyson, Saints

Olave has not completed a season without missing a game, but, aside from the 2024 campaign, he also has not missed a lot of time. There are a few other rookies and underwhelming veterans on the depth chart, so Tyson should receive ample volume in the pass game if he is healthy. Injuries are another consideration with the Arizona State product, as he missed significant time throughout his collegiate career. Tyson is dynamic with the ball in his hands and capable of turning a missed tackle into a game-changing play.

CBS Sports' fantasy football experts project Tyson to be the top-performing rookie wide receiver: 61 receptions for 869 yards and four touchdowns. He was my personal WR1 during the pre-draft process as well.