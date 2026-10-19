C.J. Gardner-Johnson will face discipline from the NFL after spitting on Brock Bowers during the Buffalo Bills' Week 6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Monday, the NFL suspended the Buffalo safety for one game without pay for an act of unsportsmanlike conduct. Gardner-Johnson will miss the Bills' Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Gardner-Johnson was ejected after spitting on Bowers as he walked away during the second quarter. According to the NFL, his actions violated Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to "any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship."

Because the Bills are in their bye week, Gardner-Johnson's suspension won't begin until Monday, October 26. He will be eligible to return to the Bills' active roster the following Monday ahead of their Week 9 road game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Gardner-Johnson may appeal the suspension, but it's currently unknown whether he intends to do so. He issued an apology after the game through his Instagram page.

"My passion and competitive nature have always been a huge part of who I am, but I also understand that there is a line that should never be crossed," he wrote. "The gesture I made toward my opponent was inappropriate, unnecessary, and not a reflection of the respect I have for him or this game. There is no excuse for my actions, and I take full accountability. No matter how emotional or intense the competition gets, I have to hold myself to a higher standard."

The NFL has taken a firmer stance on players spitting on one another since Broncos linebacker Bill Romanowski's infamous spit on 49ers wideout J.J. Stokes during a Monday night game in 1997. While he was fined $7,500 and received a stern letter from the league, Romanowski did not miss any games. He ultimately helped the Broncos win their first Super Bowl that season.

Last season, Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was fined $57,222 (the equivalent of a game check) and was ejected after spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott prior to Philadelphia's season-opening win over Dallas. The league decided not to suspend Carter for an additional game.

An eight-year veteran, Gardner-Johnson is in the middle of his first season with the Bills. While he has played for six teams, Gardner-Johnson is best known for his two seasons with the Eagles. He had a league-high six interceptions in 2022 while helping the Eagles become NFC Champions. In 2024 (following a season in Detroit), Gardner-Johnson had six interceptions for the eventual Super Bowl champs.