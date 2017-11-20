NFL Week 11 Celebration Grades: D+ for DeSean Jackson, A- for the Texans

Another week of NFL action is just about in the books and Week 11 brought plenty of dramatics and surprising storylines. What's not surprising, however, is that it also brought plenty of player celebrations worth talking about. So, as is tradition, it's time for our weekly installment of taking NFL player celebrations way too seriously with some full-on breakdowns!

Let's go.

Jordan Phillips' Milly Rock

As much as I love big guys getting their dance on after a big play, the Milly Rock has been done so much already this season. If you're going to keep going back to that well, you've got to make it spectacular. This was just OK, and that's not good enough.

Grade: D+

DeSean Jackson's peelout

I'm not quite sure what the meaning behind this car peelout celebration is, but I've been thinking about it a lot. Does DeSean's imaginary car have manual crank windows? He's making over $12 million this year and he couldn't spring for automatic windows? This is bothering me way more than it should!

Grade: D+

Tarik Cohen Chicken Dance

The Bears remembered Tarik Cohen exists this weekend, and the rookie managed to get into the end zone with a late game-tying touchdown in Chicago. The running back has the nickname "Chicken Salad" (for his ability to turn chicken you-know-what into chicken salad) and he had some fun with that by busting out a modern interpretation of the Chicken Dance. I like the idea -- it's creative and personal -- but he's gotta seize that spotlight by making it a little more grandiose. This isn't captivating enough.

Grade: C-

Is this chicken dance the reason they call @TarikCohen Chicken Salad? 🤔 #NFLCelebrations pic.twitter.com/1DXTbHE0Hy — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 19, 2017

Chargers get musical

Austin Ekeler and Melvin Gordon both brought their musical instruments to the end zone on Sunday, with the former shredding air guitar and the latter banging on his air drums. However, they were both upstaged when the Chargers defense kept picking Nathan Peterman like a banjo.

Grade: B-

Mark Ingram's Backpack Kid

Everyone loves a good comeback story and that's just what we have here with Mark Ingram. Back in Week 6, I crushed Ingram for flubbing the "Backpack Kid" dance following his first touchdown of the season, giving him a D- for the poor showing. The Saints running back promised to be better and, on Sunday, he delivered. After scoring against the Redskins, Ingram got some redemption with a much-improved version of the dance. This time, it was good enough to get people in the crowd to dance along with him -- that's right, I see you, Older Gentleman Getting After It In The First Row Of The Band Section. Swish swish.

Grade: B

Nobody can stop @MarkIngram22 from the end zone or his #BackPackKid dance 🎒 pic.twitter.com/PiH58w3H8t — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 19, 2017

Eagles make it rain

After scoring in the first quarter on Sunday night, Kenjon Barner went into heist mode and cracked open an invisible safe in the end zone. He got his teammates involved by handing out stacks of cash so they could make it rain together -- a bonding experience like no other. It's an idea I can get behind, but the execution was a little sloppy. It seemed a little rushed and chaotic; if you're going to involve the team, you've got to make sure everyone is on the same page. Why is LeGarrette Blount making it rain when we all saw him get snubbed when the stacks were being handed out? Nice try, but you can't make it rain with no water.

Grade: B-

Ravens shoot

The "Shoot" is apparently a dance that I am very much not familiar with, so I have no idea if the Ravens defense is doing it any justice here. What I do know, however, is that they look very stupid and very hilarious while doing it, so I'm all for it.

Grade: B

Texans relay

Team celebrations have been all the rage this season and this is another outstanding one. The idea is a simple one but it's well-orchestrated and well-executed. Most importantly, the enthusiasm is clearly there. The wild swinging arms at the end is a nice touch to bring it all home. We've got a winner.

Grade: A-