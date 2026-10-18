NFL Week 6 inactives, injury tracker: Texans' David Montgomery is inactive

It's officially Week 6 and this season has been riddled with injuries. This week is no different, with multiple major players in the league out.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss his second straight game due to an ankle injury, and Tyler Huntley will take the reins. In other QB news, Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts is on injured reserve with a superficial blood clot, leaving Tanner McKee as the starter.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been cleared to play as he recovers from a rib injury and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is expected to return from his hamstring injury after being a full participant in practice all week.

Another name to watch is Browns running back Quinshon Judkins, who will work out pregame to determine his status.