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NFL Week 6 inactives, injury tracker: Texans' David Montgomery is inactive

All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 6

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It's officially Week 6 and this season has been riddled with injuries. This week is no different, with multiple major players in the league out.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss his second straight game due to an ankle injury, and Tyler Huntley will take the reins. In other QB news, Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts is on injured reserve with a superficial blood clot, leaving Tanner McKee as the starter. 

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been cleared to play as he recovers from a rib injury and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is expected to return from his hamstring injury after being a full participant in practice all week.

Another name to watch is Browns running back Quinshon Judkins, who will work out pregame to determine his status.

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Steelers optimistic that TE Pat Freiermuth will play

The Steelers are "optimistic" that TE Pat Freiermuth will play, according to the NFL Network. Freiermuth was added to the injury report with a calf injury on Saturday, 

 
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Jets reportedly get good news on TE Kenyon Sadiq

Jets TE Kenyon Sadiq (concussion) will likely be good to go after having a full practice on Friday, according to the NFL Network

 
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Patriots expected to have starting RB, LT in the lineup

Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) and LT Will Campbell (ankle) will likely to play against the Jets, according to the NFL Network. Both were listed as questionable.

 
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Texans inactives

 
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Jaguars inactives

 
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Rico a go?

 
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Steelers news

 
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Patriots player updates

 
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Saints-Giants updates

 
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Jets rookie should be good to go

 
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Quinshon Judkins trying to play

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