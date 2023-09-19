Nick Chubb's season may be over after a gruesome knee injury in the second quarter knocked him out of the "Monday Night Football" showdown between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers. Chubb was carted off the field immediately following the injury, receiving a full applause from the Pittsburgh faithful as it was glad to see he was okay after what transpired.

Chubb had plenty of support on social media in the aftermath of his injury, starting with LeBron James.

James was playing in Cleveland when Chubb was drafted by the Browns in 2018, with both becoming star athletes in the city. Chubb also received plenty of support from his NFL brethren.

The knee injury Chubb suffered is the same knee Chubb injured at Georgia back in October of 2015. On that day, Chubb tore his MCL, PCL, and LCL with cartilage damage while dislocating his left knee. He was able to recover from that to become the first NFL running back ever to average 5.0 yards per carry or higher in five consecutive years.

The NFL world is pulling for Chubb as he awaits his official diagnosis. Chubb has battled adversity before with his left knee, and will have to again to get back to the level that has defined his NFL career.