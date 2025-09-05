The Dallas Cowboys almost escaped the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LIV championship banner night with a victory, but they came up just short in a 24-20 defeat.

Dallas did well moving the football early, racking up 20 points in the first half on four drives (two touchdowns and two field goals). However, they were undone in key moments by a Miles Sanders' red zone fumble late in the third quarter and drops by All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, particularly on the game's final drive. The pass rush also appeared to miss All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, who is now a Green Bay Packer.

There were plenty of elements of Dallas' performance, both positive and negative that are worthy of overreacting. What components are overreacting and what might be a reality? Let's take a closer look at the top storylines from the Cowboys' season-opening loss.

New Cowboys DT Kenny Clark will replicate Micah Parsons' level of impact

Overreaction or Reality: Overreaction

While playing in the context of the Dallas Cowboys defense the last four seasons, All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons was the most valuable defender in football. The Cowboys' defensive expected points added (EPA) per play when Parsons was on the field ranked as the best in the NFL from 2021 to 2024. When off the field in that same span, Dallas had the league's worst EPA per play, per CBS Sports Research.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was adamant the trade of Parsons doesn't go down unless they receive longtime Packers three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark back as part of the package from Green Bay. In Week 1, Clark made Jones look good. Philadelphia running backs combined for 24 carries Thursday night, and they combined to average 2.5 yards per carry in the 15 plays when Clark was on the field during their runs, according to NFL Media. On the nine rushes by Eagles running backs in which Clark was on the sideline, their yards per carry figure jumped to 6.4 yards per carry.

That's a significant impact. Yes, Dallas struggled to pressure Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, which ended up playing a major role in deciding the game in Philadelphia's favor. So no, Clark won't replicate Parsons' impact, but it appears he can make a noticeable difference for Dallas defense.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs is all the way back to his 2021 peak

Overreaction or Reality: Reality

Having a knee procedure in each of the last few years cast two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs' future in doubt. However, he put that doubt to bed Thursday night against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Eagles No. 1 wide receiver A.J. Brown wasn't targeted until 1:51 left in the game, and Diggs wasn't targeted on 20 coverage snaps in Week 1, per TruMedia. That's elite, All-Pro caliber play. Diggs drew the ire of Jerry and Stephen Jones for rehabbing away from the team facility in Florida in the first half of the offseason, but that work in tandem with reps in practice with the scout team provided a formula for prime Diggs to return.

As long as he stays healthy, Dallas will have one of the top cornerback duos with him and 2023 interceptions leader DaRon Bland.

WR CeeDee Lamb has the yips after career-high four drops

CeeDee Lamb DAL • WR • #88 TAR 13 REC 7 REC YDs 110 REC TD 0 Drops 4 View Profile

Overreaction or Reality: Overreaction

Cowboys All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's untimely drops highly contributed to Dallas' loss on Thursday night despite producing 110 yards receiving while hauling in 7 of his 13 targets. Lamb registered a career-high four drops at the Eagles, including a backbreaking drop on the second play of the Cowboys' final drive of the night. He beat his man on a deep post route and broke open over the deep middle all the way down to the Philadelphia 25. Quarterback Dak Prescott put the football right on the No. 88 on the front of Lamb's jersey, but he couldn't hang on. That pass hit the ground with 2:47 left in the game.

Had Lamb held on, Dallas likely has a strong shot to escape with a victory. The final throw of the night, although a diving catch would have been required, also very well could have been caught by a player of Lamb's caliber.

"That's terrible. I can't point the finger at anybody else. I take full accountability and everything else that comes with it. As a player, I train for moments like that and the ball to come my way," Lamb said postgame, via The Athletic. "I need to catch the damn ball."

We suppose we won't know for sure if Lamb indeed has the yips until we watch him attempt to catch a ball next week against the Giants, but given the body of work and the faith Prescott has in Lamb, it wouldn't be realistic to assume this is how Lamb will play in 2025. He sure did pick a few crucial moments to have his worst plays of the night -- and maybe even of his career.

New head coach Brian Schottenheimer's playbook is a major upgrade from Mike McCarthy's

Overreaction or Reality: Reality

New head coach Brian Schottenheimer promised subtle but substantive changes to the Cowboys' offense, and they were on display Thursday night. Wide receiver KaVontae Turpin was used in motion on 53.8% of his snaps, 14 times (including nine in motion at the snap), per NFL Pro. That's nearly double his 23.8% motion rate from 2024. Turpin was the NFL's first team All-Pro kick returner last season, so defenses have to account for him when sent in motion.

While subtle, it helped open up Lamb underneath a number of times on a night in which Dallas' top target caught 7 of his 13 targets for 110 yards. The motioning of Turpin also helped create running lanes for new No. 1 running back Javonte Williams a number of times as well. Mike McCarthy, Schottenheimer's predecessor, reverted back to a much more static version of his West Coast offense in 2024, and the scheme didn't do much to elevate his players. Yes, there were a lot of injuries, but Cooper Rush and Co. could have used more help from the playbook. Schottenheimer provided the benefit of a more imaginative playbook Thursday night, which was a part of the reason why Dallas nearly escaped Philadelphia with a victory.

Left tackle Tyler Guyton is a new man

Overreaction or Reality: Reality

Left tackle Tyler Guyton, Dallas' 2024 first-round pick, struggled as a rookie. Cowboys two-time Pro Bowl left guard Tyler Smith labeled Guyton's rookie year "tumultuous." Pro Football Focus graded Guyton as the NFL's 73rd-best offensive tackle with an offensive grade of 49.4. He was also whistled for 14 penalties, a figure that was tied for the second-most in the league last season.

Guyton looked transformed Thursday night at the Eagles after offseason changing his dietary habits and workout regimen. He allowed only four quarterback pressures and didn't surrender a sack. He's also playing with the swagger of someone who knows he belongs in the NFL. Guyton put an Eagles pass rusher into the dirt, exactly the kind of nasty Dallas has waited to see.

If this type of play continues, the Cowboys will know they have their left tackle of the future.