The Packers made a move many knew was coming, official on Monday, by releasing three-time Pro Bowl and two-time First-Team All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari.

"We want to thank David for an exceptional 11 seasons in Green Bay. From the moment he arrived, David established himself as one of the premier tackles of his generation and one of the best linemen in the history of the Packers," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement on Monday. "His commitment and impact on the field and in the locker room cannot be overstated. We look forward to his inevitable induction into the Packers Hall of Fame and we hope for the best for David and his family moving forward."

The transaction saved Green Bay $20.1 million in cap space, which in tandem with Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones' release (saved the Packers about $12 million), allowed them to sign Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs (four-year, $48 million contract) and safety Xavier McKinney (four-year, $68 million contract).

Bakhtiari, the 32-year-old left tackle, has only played in 13 games since the start of the 2021 season, struggling to recover from tearing his ACL in practice on New Year's Eve in 2020 in the midst of his latest First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl season. Bakhtiari was named a Pro Bowler or an All-Pro (first or second team) every year from 2016-2020, and his three Pro Bowl selections are tied for the fourth-most by an offensive lineman in Green Bay Packers history, trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famer Forrest Gregg (nine), Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Ringo (seven) and Gale Gillingham (five). He spent 11 seasons in Green Bay after being selected in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Colorado.

In his only game played in 2023, the Packers' 38-20 Week 1 win at the Chicago Bears, Bakhtiari was perfect: he did not allow a sack, quarterback hit, quarterback hurry or a quarterback pressure in Jordan Love's debut as Green Bay's full-time starting quarterback.

"David is one of the best offensive linemen that has played in the NFL during my time in the league. His consistency and approach to his craft is unmatched," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said in a statement on Monday. "David's presence extended beyond his impact on the field, as he was a cornerstone of the Packers in the locker room when I arrived and was a great resource to our young team. We wish the best for David, his wife, Frankie, and their daughter, Felix, in the future."

The New York Jets seem like an incredibly likely landing spot for the All-Pro. Bakhtiari was one of Aaron Rodgers' closest friends on the Packers as the two shared a golf cart they rode around on near and around Lambeau Field. Rodgers tweeted out a heart emoji after Bakhtiari posted his heartfelt goodbye to Green Bay.

Jones, who Bakhtiari blocked for during the course of seven NFL seasons (2017-2023), professed his love for the Pro Bowl left tackle.

Bakhtiari appears to feel like he is now healthy since his reply to Jones' post included the sentence "I got this new tire I'm excited to try out."

He could provide plenty of value to many teams around the NFL on a one-year, prove-it deal, something Rodgers is likely telling Jets general manager Joe Douglas at this very moment.