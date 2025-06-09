The Green Bay Packers and cornerback Jaire Alexander are parting ways. After exploring possible trade options and even a restructured contract that could've kept Alexander lurking in the Green Bay secondary, the franchise is moving on and releasing the two-time All-Pro, as reported by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones.

Now that things reached the breaking point in Green Bay, the conversation will plunge into two directions: Alexander's next destination and where the Packers go from here in their cornerback room. For our discussion in this space, we're going to dive into the latter, combing over what Green Bay has in its cornerback room currently, and some possible outside options to help cushion the blow.

First off, it's worth pointing out that the Packers are quite familiar playing without Alexander. Injuries put a sizable dent in the 28-year-old's career as of late, appearing in just 14 regular-season games over the previous two years. In 2024, Alexander dealt with multiple injuries, including a knee injury that shut him down for the second half of the year.

While the Packers have played without Alexander a solid amount, his absence was apparent. Over the last two seasons, Green Bay was 10-4 with Alexander and 10-10 without him.

Packers (Last two seasons) With Jaire Alexander Without Jaire Alexander W-L 10-4 10-10 Completion % allowed 64% 68% Passer rating allowed 85.5 95.4

How the Packers cornerback room currently looks

Corners on Green Bay's 90-man roster: Nate Hobbs, Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, Javon Bullard, Kalen King, Kamal Hadden, Micah Robinson, Gregory Junior, Johnathan Baldwin, Tyron Herring, Isaiah Dunn

This offseason, the Packers signed Nate Hobbs to a four-year, $48 million deal in free agency and saw 2021 first-round pick Eric Stokes (who failed to live up to his draft billing) sign with the Las Vegas Raiders. Given the financial commitment Green Bay has made to Hobbs, he'll certainly work as one of the starting corners on the boundary. Meanwhile, 2024 second-round pick Javon Bullard will need to put a stamp on it throughout training camp, but should have the inside track at securing the nickel position. Had the Packers kept Alexander, there was a world where Hobbs worked as Green Bay's nickel corner (a role he played with the Raiders), but it now makes more sense for him to work on the outside.

So that leaves the other starting spot on the boundary up for grabs. Nixon and Valentine are the top in-house options. Nixon, who signed a three-year, $18 million extension last offseason, started 15 games for the Packers last season. According to Pro Football Reference's metrics, Nixon allowed a 57.5% completion percentage when targeted last season and a 78.9 passer rating. As for Valentine, a 2023 seventh-round pick, he started seven of his 15 games played during his sophomore campaign and allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 76.7% of their targets against them and an 80.1 passer rating.

Safety room should help cushion Alexander's absence

The Packers' remodeling of the safety room last offseason worked wonders in 2024. The group was among the best in the NFL and should help the secondary as they enter this post-Alexander era. The crown jewel of that makeover was Xavier McKinney, who signed a four-year, $67 million deal last spring. He provided immediate dividends, putting together a first-team All-Pro season last year where he broke out 11 passes, posted eight interceptions and 88 tackles. In coverage, McKinney held opposing quarterbacks to a 78.5 passer rating when targeted.

With Bullard positioned to work as the nickel, second-year safety Evan Williams could see a boost in playing time opposite McKinney. In 13 games played last year, the 2024 fourth-rounder registered 49 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception.

Headlined by McKinney, the Packers safety room has top-line talent that should help make life easier for the overall secondary as they sort out the cornerback position.

Possible outside options

According to Over the Cap, the Packers currently have about $29 million in available cap space, so they do possess the financial flexibility to add to this group if they want to.

One free agent possibility that could make sense is veteran Stephon Gilmore, who remains on the open market. The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year is entering his age-35 season, but is still a capable complementary piece to a cornerback room. For the Minnesota Vikings last season, he did give up a career-high 94.1 passer rating, but did hold opposing quarterbacks to a 61.9 completion percentage and broke up nine passes through 15 games.

At the very least, Gilmore is someone who could come in and be a high-end depth piece who has plenty of starting experience playing in high-leverage situations, which the Packers hope to find themselves in during the 2025 season.

Meanwhile, a familiar option could be a reunion with Rasul Douglas, who is also still a free agent. Douglas signed with the Packers in early October during the 2021 season and was with the organization up until the trade deadline in 2023, when he was shipped to the Buffalo Bills.

While Douglas doesn't have familiarity with current defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, he is a known commodity to head coach Matt LaFleur. Douglas started 28 games for the Packers during his tenure, totaling 174 tackles, 32 pass breakups and 10 interceptions. In 15 games played for the Bills last season, Douglas broke up five passes and posted 58 tackles. The 30-year-old did struggle, however, giving up a 122.0 passer rating when covered, according to Pro Football Reference.

If the Packers were looking to make a bigger splash to help replace Alexander, they could call up the Miami Dolphins to see if they can acquire Jalen Ramsey. The star corner is still searching for a trade partner and is currently missing mandatory minicamp as the two sides work toward his departure. From a sheer football standpoint, Ramsey would be the biggest upgrade that is known to be available to the Packers at the moment. In 17 games last season, Ramsey had 11 pass breakups, two interceptions and gave up an 83.2 passer rating when targeted, along with a 62.0 completion percentage. Of course, the Packers would need to be comfortable taking on Ramsey's salary after the Dolphins inked him to a $72.3 million extension last September and currently carries a $16.6 million cap hit for the 2025 season.