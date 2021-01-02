The Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers will face off in an NFC North clash at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field. Chicago is 8-7 overall and 3-4 at home, while Green Bay is 12-3 overall and 5-2 on the road. It's the 202nd all-time meeting between the two oldest rivals in the NFL and Green Bay now holds a 100-95-6 all-time advantage having won eight of the last 10 head-to-head matchups.

Packers vs. Bears spread: Packers -4

Packers vs. Bears over-under: 50.5 points

GB: The Packers are 14-5 against the spread in their last 19 against the Bears.

CHI: The Bears have won and covered in their last three games.

What you need to know about the Bears

The Bears' contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday was close at halftime, but Chicago turned on the heat in the second half with 28 points. Chicago took the matchup against Jacksonville by a decisive 41-17 score. Chicago's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but quarterback Mitchell Trubisky led the charge as he passed for two TDs and 265 yards on 35 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Trubisky ended up with a passer rating of 145.3.

David Montgomery reached 1,000 yards rushing with 95 yards and a touchdown in the victory. Montgomery has now produced 692 scrimmage yards and seven total touchdowns in his last five games. He had 143 scrimmage yards and a score against the Packers back on Nov. 28.

What you need to know about the Packers

A well-balanced attack led the Packers over the Tennessee Titans every single quarter on their way to victory this past Sunday night in a 40-14 win. Davante Adams was one of the most active players for the team, catching 11 passes for three TDs and 142 yards. Adams now has 17 touchdown receptions to lead the NFL and Aaron Rodgers also leads the NFL with 44 touchdown passes.

Rodgers has been extremely well protected throughout the season, having been sacked only 19 times. However, he'll be without starting left tackle David Bakhtiari after he tore his ACL at practice earlier this week. Rick Wagner is also battling a knee injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday against Chicago.

