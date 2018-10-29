Panthers' Eric Reid expands on calling Malcolm Jenkins a 'sellout' after Josh Norman criticism

A week after Eric Reid said that Malcolm Jenkins "sold out" NFL players protesting racial injustice in order to fund his coalition, Reid found himself answering more questions about his beef with Jenkins after the Panthers' win Sunday over the Ravens. Reid, who said that Jenkins "capitalized" on Colin Kaepernick's protest to "get his organization funded," was criticized by Josh Norman for his comments.

"He's not only taking a shot at [Jenkins]; he's taking a shot at everyone in the Players Coalition," Norman said, per The Washington Post last week. "I'm a part of that, a lot of guys are a part of that, and I feel his direction was as if, because he was a part of it at one point in time, he went to the direction of, 'okay, if Kaepernick is not the leader, then this is all for naught.' And our take was, 'I'm sorry, but if guys voted for [Kaepernick] to be that, then okay, so be it,' but it wasn't that."

Norman added: "If you want to be a parakeet: 'What you say, Kap? What you say?' You can say that all you want, but the thing is, you can't tell another man what they doing if they not going to come in here and be a man about themselves and tell us the direction of what you want to do."

Reid said that he hadn't heard Norman's comments. In response, Reid gave a glimpse into the players-owners meeting that occurred last October. What he said appeared to be largely in line with the leaked recordings of the meetings that surfaced last April.

We established within the first five minutes of that meeting that we weren't there to negotiate an end to the protest. After about an hour and a half of talking, [Texans owner] Bob McNair says: 'I think the elephant of the room is this protesting.' [Bills and Sabres owner] Terry Pegula says 'yeah, I've already lost two sponsors for [the Sabres]. We need to put a Band-Aid on this, and we need a black figurehead to do it' ... [Eagles owner Jeff Lurie] says 'we can do more for the black community than you could ever imagine with our resources.' Bob McNair then says 'yeah, just make sure you tell your comrades to stop this protesting business.

Reid then re-affirmed that the coalition wasn't negotiating an end to the protest, but he then said that at the of November:

Malcolm called me on the phone and asked 'if the NFL made a donation to the player's coalition, would that be enough for me to stop protesting.' He said that they were willing to do $5 million, and I told him 'no' ... He then asked me 'well how much would it take?' So I ended that conversation, I reported back to other players what he said to me, and at that point we removed ourselves from the player's coalition. That weekend he stopped protesting. He said that it was time for everyone to stop protesting. He didn't protest the rest of the year.

You can see Reid's full comments here, as he goes on to further explain the rationale behind his criticism of Jenkins and the coalition.

Eric Reid made it perfectly clear upon being signed by the Panthers that he had no plans to keep politics out of football. He's keeping that promise. Jenkins, of course, has staunchly supported Kaepernick and Reid, saying he's "rooting" for Reid and saying just last week that the Jaguars' tape proved to him that Kaepernick should have a job.

Reid went on to say that the deal was set up like a "player contract, heavily incentivized." As for league office resistance since the Panthers signed him? "It's interesting, I got fined. I got an interception overturned (at the end of the Eagles game). We'll see how this appeal goes next week," he said. The fine Reid is referring to is his $10,026 fine for flipping Zach Ertz over his shoulder when Ertz tried to retaliate for a hit Reid put on Carson Wentz.

After the fine (and Ertz's lack of a fine), Reid replied "what am I supposed to do? He charged me." via The Charlotte Observer.