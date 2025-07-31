When the New England Patriots selected quarterback Drake Maye with the third pick in 2024, they had a weak offensive line and lacked experienced weapons. Fast forward one season later and things have changed for Maye as he enters 2025 with his second coach in Mike Vrabel and a new-look offense.

The biggest offseason addition for Maye was veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who brings much-needed experience to a young squad.

With training camp in full swing, Maye and Diggs are beginning to develop chemistry. Maye is now seeing what it's like to throw to a four-time Pro Bowler and he's noticed a significant change compared to the group he worked with as a rookie.

"I think it's just different," Maye said Wednesday on Up & Adams. "It's different coming out here with a guy who's done it for a long time, who's been a big-time receiver in this league, played in playoff games, has done it at a high level, seen about every coverage and run every route you can think of. So he's got a lot of experience."

In 2024, the Patriots had the fewest passing yards (3,343), were tied for the fourth-fewest yards per pass attempt (6.3), had the second-fewest passing touchdowns (18) and were tied for the fewest 20-plus yard completions. Their top pass catcher was tight end Hunter Henry (674 yards), with DeMario Douglas finishing the year with the most receiving yards (621) among wide receivers.

Douglas and Kayshon Boutte were the Patriots' top two receivers last year. Going into 2024, the two had combined just two years of experience in the league. Diggs' experience is worlds apart from where the rest of the receiver room is and seems to be a welcome addition for Maye, who has high expectations for Year 2. Diggs and Douglas are the clear top two options entering 2025. How the rest of the room shakes out remains to be seen.

Maye said it's not just the on-field efforts he's noticed, but how Diggs is as a presence in the locker room as well.

"He's done a great job of leading the room… and he's leading this football team," Maye said. "He's stepping up every day, leading this team and I think you just see him grow and grow more as a Patriot. Looking forward to throwing to him when it counts."

At 31, Diggs is entering his 11th season and says he still thinks he's "got a lot more football to play." He caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games last year for the Houston Texans, all career lows. Before that, he spent five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and four with the Buffalo Bills. He's topped the 100-catch mark in five seasons and had at least 1,000 yards six times.

"I'm super excited. I'm feeling young again," Diggs said Wednesday.

Diggs has said he's heard comparisons between Maye and his former teammate Josh Allen and now that he's had time to play with Maye, he's impressed with what he's seen. Diggs says it's Maye's poise that stands out, especially for being 22 years old.