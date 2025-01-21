The Super Bowl-winning resume of new minority owner Tom Brady couldn't help the Las Vegas Raiders land the coveted Ben Johnson as the club's new head coach. Brady may, however, end up luring a fellow Super Bowl champion to Sin City, with former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll now believed to be the Raiders' top target for their head coaching vacancy, according to The Athletic.

Carroll, who was born and raised on the West Coast, knows Brady well, having led the Seahawks against Brady's New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX at the close of the 2014 NFL season. The former also landed his previous job in Seattle thanks in part to an endorsement from Jed Hughes, the search-firm strategist currently working with the Raiders on their search, per The Athletic.

The 73-year-old Carroll spent 14 seasons as the Seahawks' coach from 2010-2023, leading Seattle to 10 playoff appearances, including two Super Bowl bids. He exited that job prior to this season in favor of Mike Macdonald, moving into an advisory role in the Seahawks' front office, but has repeatedly expressed an interest in returning to the sidelines. Carroll also spent three seasons as the Patriots' coach from 1997-1999, before Brady and Bill Belichick's arrival in 2000, and coached at USC from 2001-2009.

Carroll's 170 career wins rank 17th among all-time NFL coaches, and his 11 playoff wins rank 12th.