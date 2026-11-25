In the first-ever Thanksgiving Eve NFL game, the Los Angeles Rams play host to the Green Bay Packers.

The Rams enter this game coming off their bye week, and they are incredibly banged up on offense. Puka Nacua is likely out for the year, as is Terrance Ferguson, after they each underwent surgery on lower-body injuries. Davante Adams remains out with his hamstring injury as well. The Rams will need their defense and their running backs to carry the day against a tough Packers team.

Green Bay is also coming off the bye, but is getting healthier for this game as Micah Parsons will make his season debut after tearing his ACL toward the tail end of last season. Parsons returning to the fold provides a significant boost to what has already been a good defense under Jonathan Gannon, and the offense remains one of the league's most explosive units with Jordan Love targeting Christian Watson and Matthew Golden down the field.

Will the Rams hold off the Packers at home, or will Green Bay pull off the upset? We'll find out soon enough. Before we break down the matchup, here's a look at how you can watch the game.

Where to watch Rams vs. Packers live

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 25 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Nov. 25 | 8 p.m. ET Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California) Streaming: Netflix

Netflix Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Rams -2.5, O/U 43.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

When the Packers have the ball

Green Bay's offense is entirely based on the passing game because the Packers simply cannot run the ball. Green Bay is last in the league at 3.1 yards per carry. The Packers' 670 rushing yards are 124 fewer than the next-closest team in the league (the Bengals). The Rams allow only 3.9 yards per carry and sport Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald up front.

The Packers are not going to find success on the ground here — and honestly, they might not even try to do so. They're probably just going to let Jordan Love drop back and let it rip. That's what they've largely done throughout this season, and it's worked quite well for them.

Love has completed 63% of his passes at 7.7 yards per attempt, with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's ninth in the league in EPA per play, according to Tru Media, thanks largely to the fact that he's created explosives at the fourth-highest rate in the league. When you have Christian Watson and Matthew Golden by your side, that's how the offense is likely going to be built. The Packers really lean into their strengths by having the strong-armed Love target their speedy wideouts with deep routes; Love has thrown 20-plus yards downfield at the second-highest rate in football.

The Rams have been the NFL's third-best defense against deep passes this year, according to Tru Media, with opponents completing only 8 of 30 deep passes for 257 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. The 30 deep passes they've faced are the sixth-fewest in the league.

It'll be fascinating to see whether Green Bay continues to attack deep downfield or if Love, Watson, Golden and tight end Tucker Kraft instead work the short and intermediate areas of the field that the Rams encourage opposing offenses to throw to because of their coverage structures. It'll also be interesting to see if Trent McDuffie shadows one of the two wideouts or if the Rams play sides with him and Josh Wallace, who has taken the place of the injured Jaylen Watson.

L.A. has allowed the league's fewest catches and second-fewest yards to wide receivers this season, according to Pro-Football-Reference, with opposing quarterbacks targeting tight ends and running backs more often than they do against other teams. Tight ends have been targeted at the fourth-highest rate (27.4% of passes, according to Tru Media) against the Rams, while backs have been targeted at the second-highest rate (20.6%).

This could be a game where Kraft is more involved in the proceedings. The Packers don't throw to their backs very often because they are not good players, so they'll probably still force the ball to Watson and Golden, even if the Rams do limit wide-receiver production.

When the Rams have the ball

In their first game without all three of Nacua, Adams and Ferguson, the Rams used a highly unusual personnel rotation.

Their three leading skill-position players in snaps were all tight ends — and none of those tight ends was the one the Rams drafted in the second round. Their running backs shared the field for 18 snaps after having never previously played together in their careers, according to Tru Media. And one of their two primary wide receivers (rookie sixth-round pick CJ Daniels) played more than seven times as many snaps in Week 10 (44) as he had in his entire career before that (six).

The Rams were nevertheless able to rack up 436 yards, 28 first downs and 34 points against the decrepit Cardinals' defense. They ran the ball extremely well (202 yards) and were efficient in the passing game, with each of the wideouts creating an explosive play and the backs and tight ends chipping in with short and intermediate grabs. Matthew Stafford threw only 26 passes, but five of them created gains of at least 19 yards, and he averaged nearly 10 yards per attempt.

The Packers, though, are not the Cardinals. Green Bay enters this game allowing the third-fewest net yards per attempt in the league, which accounts for yardage lost due to sacks in addition to passing yards allowed. The Packers have also yielded only 15 touchdowns through the air while intercepting a league-high 14 passes. Their safeties, in particular, have been ballhawks, with Evan Williams and Xavier McKinney combining for nine of those 14 picks and McKinney leading the league with six on his own.

Green Bay has been just about average in generating pressure so far this season, recording a sack, hit or hurry on 36.2% of opponent dropbacks, according to Tru Media. (The league average is 36.4% this year.) Getting Parsons back in the fold should help tremendously. He led the NFL in total pressures between 2021 and 2025 despite rushing the passer considerably less often than players like Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby, who are the only players within 30 pressures of Parsons' total during that span. Parsons will likely play limited snaps, but those snaps should be concentrated on important downs and Matthew Stafford and Co. will need to be aware of where he is at all times.

The Packers have also done a pretty strong job of limiting opposing run games, allowing only 4.0 yards per carry. The Rams, though, have sported one of the best rushing attacks in the league, with Williams and Corum combining to average 4.6 yards a pop. The offensive line has cleared the way for 1.79 yards before contact per attempt, which is the second-best mark in the league behind only that of the Bills. Williams and Corum (and Ronnie Rivers) also have a combined 21.0% avoided tackle rate, per Tru Media, which is the seventh-best in football.

The Rams will likely have to lean on their run game here to move the ball, because the situation does not line up well for them through the air. The offensive line's ability to dictate the game at the line of scrimmage will likely determine whether they can achieve any degree of offensive success.

Prediction

The lift the Packers get from Micah Parsons' return, plus the limitations the Rams' offense should have while working without Nacua, Adams and Ferguson, push me toward Green Bay in this game. I don't foresee the Rams moving the ball as consistently against the Packers as they did against the Cardinals in their first game without all their playmakers. Meanwhile, the Packers have the goods to challenge L.A.'s secondary downfield with Watson and Golden and over the middle with Kraft. Love should be able to get going through the air, even if Green Bay still can't run the ball. Pick: Packers 24, Rams 17