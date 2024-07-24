NFL training camps kicked off in many places around the league this week. Training camps usually bring with them all kinds of stories, from breakouts to players falling behind to new starters and even, unfortunately, injuries.

But we also sometimes get uncommon stories, like the one out of Ravens camp. The team announced on Sunday afternoon that quarterback Lamar Jackson would not practice and that he was sent home from the facility due to an illness. The illness was described by longtime NFL insider Josina Anderson as "pretty bad."

Jackson missed three practices before making his return on Wednesday. The illness was not made public.

Given how early we are in camp, it shouldn't be expected that the illness will affect Jackson in any way for the 2024 season. Even missing a few days of camp, he has long been entrenched as the Ravens' starter under center and has a preexisting rapport with all of his top receiving targets. It may take some time for him and Derrick Henry to get used to playing with each other in the backfield, but there will be plenty of opportunity for them to do so as camp progresses.

Of course, Jackson is coming off his second career MVP season, having thrown for 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns against seven interceptions while completing 67.2% of his passes at an average of 8.0 yards per attempt and adding 821 yards and five scores with his 148 carries. The Ravens are expected to remain one of the AFC's leading contenders this season, with Jackson and Co. preparing once again to try to take out the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.