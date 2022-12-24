The Atlanta Falcons will try to stay in contention in the NFC South when they go on the road to face the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday afternoon. Atlanta has lost three straight games and five of its last six, but it is still just one game back of division-leading Tampa Bay. Baltimore had its two-game winning streak snapped in a loss at Cleveland last week, and it is going to be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) again on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Falcons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 35.5.

Ravens vs. Falcons spread: Ravens -6.5

Ravens vs. Falcons over/under: 35.5 points

Ravens vs. Falcons money line: Baltimore -285, Atlanta +228

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore is getting accustomed to playing without Jackson, as it has been able to win two of its last three games without him on the field. Running back J.K. Dobbins has been outstanding in his two games since returning from an injury, racking up a combined 245 yards on 28 carries in those contests. The Ravens rank near the bottom of the NFL in passing yards per game, so they are fine with using their rushing attack to control the pace of the game.

Atlanta is going to be without its starting quarterback as well, with Marcus Mariota hitting the IR last week due to knee problems. Rookie Desmond Ridder did not have a strong start in his debut last weekend, throwing for just 97 yards in a loss to New Orleans. The Falcons have only covered the spread twice in their last eight games and are riding a five-game road losing streak coming into this matchup. They have also covered the spread just once in their last 10 games against Baltimore.

Why the Falcons can cover

Baltimore's offense was not able to get anything going without Jackson on the field last week, scoring just three points in a double-digit loss to Cleveland. Tyler Huntley completed just 17 of 30 passes for just 138 yards and an interception. Atlanta has one of the league's top rushing attacks, which features rookie running back Tyler Allgeier.

He rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown against New Orleans last week, averaging 8.2 yards per carry. The Falcons are just one game back of Tampa Bay in the NFC South standings, so they will be fully motivated for this contest. Baltimore has only covered the spread once in its last five games and is a team to avoid until Jackson is at full strength.

