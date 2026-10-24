Cleveland's offense had really struggled in recent years under head coach Kevin Stefanski. The quarterback play was inconsistent to bad, and a once dominant offensive line had deteriorated. As a result, the franchise elected to change leadership, leading to the hiring of head coach Todd Monken.

The Browns are averaging 17.7 points per game this season; they averaged 14.8 points per game or less over the last two seasons. What has been the catalyst for that change? Well, they may have a few 2026 NFL Draft selections to thank.

Did the receiver selections fix the offense?

General manager Andrew Berry opened draft night knowing that the left tackle and wide receiver positions must be addressed. They had been considering both Texas A&M's K.C. Concepcion (Round 1, No. 24 overall) and Washington's Denzel Boston (Round 2, No. 39 overall) with their second selection in the first round. They did not anticipate Boston being available at No. 39 overall and saw it as an opportunity they could not pass up.

At times, quarterback Deshaun Watson has been on different pages from his rookie receivers. Concepcion has been led into some dangerous hits, and Boston has been forced to make contested catches rather than the ball being on him as he comes out of his break.

The former's role had primarily been limited to the short and intermediate segments of the field. Among receivers with at least 15 receptions, his 6.60 air yards per target is the 10th-lowest in the league. Concepcion is elusive with the ball in his hands and has dispelled pre-draft concerns regarding drops — he has zero on the season. Accuracy and anticipation from a quarterback are incredibly important for a receiver like Concepcion because his greatest impact is felt post-catch. Watson has been off-target on 12.1% of his throws, according to TruMedia, which is worse than the average quarterback. Concepcion has been productive as a rookie, but the stat line could be even better. His potential is that of a high-level No. 2 in the league.

Boston is an entirely different type of receiver. He has a big frame with a physical play style, a combination that has been thriving in the NFL recently. While Concepcion ranks low in air yards per target, Boston is first (16.45) among receivers with at least 15 receptions. He shows nuance getting out of his breaks but also has the size and aggressiveness to play above the rim. Although he has been credited with zero drops, a few downfield attempts have gone off his fingertips. Better rhythm with Watson would lead to increased production for Boston.

OT Spencer Fano off to a good start

Additionally, Cleveland drafted left tackle Spencer Fano (No. 9 overall). They were originally positioned to pick No. 6 overall, but traded down with Kansas City in exchange for third and fifth-round choices. LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane was picked by the Chiefs, then Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles and Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson were taken before Fano.

Fano started at left tackle for Utah, then moved to the right side when Caleb Lomu joined the fray. He has transitioned back to left tackle for the Browns with mixed results.

A smart player who communicates and picks up exchanges well, Fano has good foot mobility, but undersets at times, and he got walked back a bit against the Panthers and Jaguars. Most of his issues are correctable, and he has been an above-average left tackle for the franchise thus far. TruMedia credits him with eight pressures and one sack allowed on 353 pass blocking snaps through six games.

Long-term outlook

When the team traded veteran Amari Cooper, it left the organization grasping at straws. They had already acquired Jerry Jeudy, but Jeudy was never meant to be the primary outlet. It is clear that Boston and Concepcion will be the team's top two targets moving forward, which has made Jeudy expendable at the trade deadline — a development few could have seen coming in April.

Boston could be one of the top-15 wide receivers in the league. Concepcion has the potential to be a high-level No. 2 in the league.

Berry was also tasked with replacing five offensive line starters in one offseason. The project began with the acquisition of Tytus Howard and continued with free agent signings of Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins.

The unit, as a whole, has improved, but there is still work to be done. Looking forward, Johnson, Howard and, to a lesser degree, Jenkins have contracts that bind them to northeast Ohio through the 2027 season. Fano and rookie right guard Austin Barber are assured starting roles as well. The only question is whether the Browns will work Barber at right tackle and Howard at guard at some point, which Howard has done in the past.

Fano is an average to good left tackle with the potential to be a franchise cornerstone and top-10 at his position.

Cleveland has done an excellent job in the draft over the last two years and may be more reliable quarterback play away from seriously contending.