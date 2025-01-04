The Week 18 NFL schedule includes a pair of Saturday games and all four teams in the AFC North will be in action. The Baltimore Ravens can clinch the division with a win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, while the Pittsburgh Steelers would take first place with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals and a Ravens loss. The latest Week 18 NFL odds list the Ravens as 20-point favorites at home, while the Bengals are favored by 2.5 on the road.

Top NFL player prop bets for Ravens vs. Browns and Steelers vs. Bengals

After analyzing Saturday props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson goes Under 208.5 passing yards. It predicts that Jackson finishes with 178 passing yards on average and rates the Under as a 4.5-star play.

The reigning NFL MVP is in what appears to be a tight race with Bills quarterback Josh Allen for NFL MVP honors once again. However, the Cleveland defense has actually been playing pretty well of late, allowing only 185.5 passing yards per game over the last month.

Jackson hasn't hit this number in four of his last six games and he's only thrown 38 passes over the course of the last two weeks. Expect another run-heavy gameplan from Baltimore, who is a heavy favorite and likely to turn to Derrick Henry to protect a sizable lead. See more NFL props here.

