Lighting may not strike twice, but the Minnesota Vikings do when it comes to trading for 2020 second-round pick running back Cam Akers.

The Vikings have now traded for Akers for the second season in a row after trading a 2026 conditional sixth-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for the 25-year-old running back and a 2026 conditional seventh-round pick on Tuesday. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed the particulars of the trade.

Minnesota lead running back Aaron Jones suffered a hip injury in Week 5 against the New York Jets in London, but he could return for Week 7 against the Detroit Lions following a Week 6 bye for the 5-0 club. Akers will compete with 2022 fifth-round pick Ty Chandler for reps behind Jones going forward.

The Vikings acquired Akers for the first time on Sept. 21 last season after also sending a 2026 conditional pick to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Akers and a 2026 conditional seven-round pick. He totaled 138 rushing yards and a touchdown on 38 carries last season, and he signed with Houston this offseason. After the Texans top running back Joe Mixon returned from an injury, Houston sent him back up north. Akers brings championship experience to the Vikings after winning Super Bowl LVI with the Rams to conclude the 2021 season. Minnesota is still seeking its first Super Bowl title in franchise history.