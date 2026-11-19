Week 11 of the 2026 NFL regular season beings with a divisional showdown between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts. This is essentially a playoff game for Houston, having won three of their last five games after a 0-4 start.

CJ Stroud is having a bounceback season, but he's gotten little support from a defense that has woefully underperformed. The Texans' defense—18th in the NFL in points allowed after giving up the second-fewest yards in football in 2025—has been especially bad against the pass this season.

Indianapolis (3-7) essentially waved the white flag on making the playoffs this season after trading DeForest Buckner, Quenton Nelson, and Josh Downs before the trade deadline. The Colts still on the roster showed some resolve in winning last Sunday's game against the Dolphins, snapping a five-game losing streak. Jonathan Taylor has been a bright spot in what has been another dreary season for the Colts.

Will Taylor carry the Colts to an upset, or will Houston keep its playoff hopes alive? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, where we'll provide updates, highlights, and analysis throughout the night.

Where to watch Texans vs. Colts live