New look Texans
Houston is debuting its new rivalries uniforms this evening.
"We are so proud to finally reveal our Rivalries uniforms," Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said at the time of the uniform's release. "From the beginning, we charged our team with creating something meaningful for Houston and Texans fans, and they delivered.
"As a native Houstonian, I know how special the details of this uniform are and we hope our fans will take great pride in the fact that it is so unique to our city. The white helmet is a special nod to the beginning of our franchise as we celebrate our 25th Season and we can't wait to see our players take the field in these uniforms."