The No. 1 item on the New York Giants' offseason to-do list is finding a new quarterback. The Giants parted ways with Daniel Jones in November, so fans have turned their attention to the next savior of the franchise.

Is there a quarterback that can save the Giants by himself, though? New York has more problems than just at QB. Who will even be making the decisions this offseason? Will general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll retain their positions for 2025?

This week, Giants legend Tiki Barber warned fans not to obsess about who the next quarterback of the Giants is going to be, because whether it's Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, that quarterback is going to need a good situation to find success.

"If you put a quarterback in a crappy situation, a terrible coaching, team, depth, whatever situation, they are going to fail," Barber said. "When you put young quarterbacks in bad situations, good things don't happen. The Giants have to have a good situation to put whoever that next quarterback is in. So stop obsessing about the quarterback, because even if he's the greatest thing in the world, and you put him in a terrible situation. He is going to fail. Period."

Barber is basically saying the Giants don't have a good enough situation for a young quarterback to come in and find immediate success. Everything else New York does this offseason, from talent acquisition to final decisions on the head coach and general manager, is just as important.

The Giants made life a bit tougher on themselves Sunday when it comes to acquiring that new quarterback, as they fell from No. 1 in the 2025 NFL Draft order to No. 4 overall with their 45-33 upset victory over the Indianapolis Colts.