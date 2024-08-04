The Tennessee Titans have added yet another notable player to its defense. The team has reached an agreement with three-time Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs on a one-year deal that is worth up to $5 million, according to ESPN. It's a $3 million base salary with an additional $2 million in incentives, via NFL Media.

The 31-year-old Diggs started his career with the Lions before joining Seattle during the 2019 season. He was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three full seasons with the Seahawks from 2020-22. Diggs' streak of Pro Bowl nods ended last year, but he still had 95 tackles and an interception in 17 games last season.

In 10 seasons, Diggs has tallied 24 career interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, 56 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and 580 tackles.

Along with Diggs, the Titans have also signed defensive backs L'Jarius Sneed, Chidobe Awuzie, Jamal Adams (who was teammates with Diggs in Seattle), linebacker Kenneth Murray and defensive tackles Sebastian Joseph-Day and T'Vondre Sweat.

The Titans have also brought in a new defensive coordinator in Dennard Wilson, who most recently served as the Ravens' defensive backs coach.