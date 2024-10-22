Everyone knows that Buffalo Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman is a skilled football player, but he might also have some potential in front of the camera. In a new ad for Booking.com, Coleman showed off his comedic chops.

In the social media promo, Coleman visits Niagara Falls with the help of Booking.com, and he puts on a performance worthy of an "I Think You Should Leave" sketch. Between a comically large tie, his outtakes being left in the video and the late-night infomercial graphics, Coleman should get a few laughs out of this ad campaign.

Assuming Lorne Michaels doesn't get on the horn and pull Coleman away from football, the rookie wide receiver's career is off to a promising start. Coleman, a second-round pick out of Florida State, has 16 catches for 326 yards and two touchdowns in his first seven games.

Coleman went viral after the draft for his interaction with a reporter about the jacket he was wearing. He's continued to make waves with hilarious quips, like calling himself "Tiger Wish-he-could" when asked about his golf game in his activities outside of football.

This past week was easily the best of Coleman's season thus far. He caught four passes for 125 yards, and he nearly added a touchdown but couldn't get control of the ball while in bounds.

If Coleman keeps putting up numbers like that, it won't be long before his acting talents are plastered all over commercials on national television.