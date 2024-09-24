The Washington Commanders are in the midst of what would be an incredible upset victory over the Bengals in Cincinnati, thanks to some heroics from their rookie quarterback. Jayden Daniels has been the best first-year quarterback so far in this young season, but he failed to throw a touchdown in his first two games. However, his first passing touchdown finally came Monday night.

Daniels didn't hook up with Terry McLaurin or Austin Ekeler or Zach Ertz for his first career touchdown pass. Instead, that honor went to offensive tackle Trent Scott on a trick play!

Daniels entered this Week 3 matchup as the only quarterback in NFL history to complete 75% of his passes with zero interceptions while also rushing for 100 yards in a two-game span. His 132 rushing yards were the fifth-most recorded by a quarterback in their first two career starts since 1970, but he's clearly making strides as a passer.