Yes. Yes. Yes.

It was a winning week both ways for me with my NFL picks last week.

As the NFL season winds down, I am starting to get hotter than Cleveland Browns fans when you say their quarterback of the future isn't on their current roster.

I went 11-5 straight up and 9-6-1 against the spread last week with my NFL picks. That takes my straight-up record to 133-60-1 and my ATS record to 100-93-1.

The ship has been righted.

With 14 games this week -- a lot of them key ones in the playoff races -- let's see if I can stay hot.

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video

This is a playoff game. Both teams need it in the worst way. Dallas has come alive the past two weeks, while the Lions have been leaking oil. The Cowboys offense should be able to move the football here, while the improved Dallas defense will be able to limit the Lions late to win it. It's close, but the Cowboys take it.

Pick: Cowboys 34, Lions 33 | Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Joe Burrow being back has brought life to the Bengals. They can't afford another loss, but beating the Bills on the road will be tough to do. The Bills ran it right at the Steelers for over 240 yards and will do the same here. The Bengals will have trouble stopping the run as the Bills control the ball and Josh Allen hits some timely throws.

Pick: Bills 27, Bengals 20 | Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Colts have lost three of four and they now trail the Jaguars in the AFC South race. The Colts haven't won in Jacksonville since 2014, which is hard to believe. The Colts love to run the ball, but the Jaguars are No. 1 in run defense. That will put it on Daniel Jones, who is limited with a broken fibula. I don't think he can win it , while Trevor Lawrence will make plays against the Sauce Gardner-less defense. Jaguars win it.

Pick: Jaguars 21, Colts 17 | Odds via BetMGM

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Dolphins are somehow still alive in the playoff chase, while the Jets have won three of their last five games. The Dolphins haven't played well in the cold and this could be one of those games. The Jets have played better on defense lately and the offense has shown some signs of life. The defense will keep it close as they win it.

Pick: Jets 24, Dolphins 20 | Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Saints are playing consecutive road games in Florida after losing to the Dolphins last week. They showed fight in that game and they seem to always show it against the Bucs. But this Tampa Bay team is pushing for a playoff spot. That matters. The Bucs win it behind a big game by their running attack.

Pick: Buccaneers 24, Saints 17 | Odds via BetMGM

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

This is for first place in the AFC North. Both teams are coming off bad losses, both at home. Neither team is playing well, but the Ravens are playing a little better. The Steelers have major defensive issues. Look for a big game by Derrick Henry as the Ravens win it behind a big rushing performance.

Pick: Ravens 27, Steelers 14 | Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This is a long trip for Seattle, but the Seahawks are playing a team that is playing for nothing. That matters. The Seattle defense is really good and will travel well here and cause problems for Kirk Cousins. Sam Darnold hits a few deep shots too. Seattle wins it.

Pick: Seahawks 27, Falcons 16 | Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This is the dog game of the day, but it does feature two quarterbacks from the 2025 draft class in Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. Both have done some good and bad things. The Browns defense is much better than what Sanders will face. Look for the Browns to win it behind that defense.

Pick: Browns 20, Titans 10 | Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

These two are among the biggest disappointments this season. The Vikings will have J.J. McCarthy back at quarterback, but it will be Marcus Mariota again for the Commanders. The Vikings have the better defense, which will be the difference here.

Pick: Vikings 24, Commanders 17 | Odds via BetMGM

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Broncos are playing consecutive road gams, but it doesn't matter here. The Raiders offense is awful and the line is even worse. The Broncos' defensive front will dominate this game and get turnovers that lead to short fields. The Broncos will keep rolling.

Pick: Broncos 31, Raiders 14 | Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This is an enormous game in the NFC North. The Bears lead the division and are coming off an impressive road victory over the Eagles, while the Packers beat up the Lions on the road. This is Ben Johnson vs. the Packers defense in terms of the key matchup. But I think it will be a Jordan Love game. He stays hot and the Packers win it.

Pick: Packers 28, Bears 20 | Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Rams are playing consecutive road games, although this is a short trip. They will be focused here after losing to the Panthers in a big upset last week. Look for Matthew Stafford to bounce back in a big way. The Cardinals have lost a lot of close games. This won't be one of them.

Pick: Rams 34, Cardinals 20 | Odds via BetMGM

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

This is a playoff game for these two. Loser has major problems and likely won't make it. The Texans are also playing consecutive road games. But that defense is impressive. Even so, give me the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes to stay alive in a game they have to have.

Pick: Chiefs 23, Texans 17 | Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Eagles are coming off a horrible home loss to the Bears where they were mauled in the run game. The Chargers won last week, but quarterback Justin Herbert injured his non-throwing hand. That has to impact him some this week. I think the Eagles will get back on track here against a bad Chargers offensive line and the Philly run game will get going.

Pick: Eagles 26, Chargers 20 | Odds via BetMGM