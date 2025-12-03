The NFL started off the final third of the regular season with a bang. The double-digit underdog Panthers stunned the Rams. The Cowboys showed signs of life. The Bears made a statement. Joe Burrow is back, and the Bengals have hope. The Chiefs, Eagles, Ravens and Lions are in trouble, with Kansas City and Detroit currently not in the playoff field and Baltimore just barely hanging on.

And, somehow, it's only getting better. Week 14 is loaded with crucial games that could shake up the playoff picture once again. Even with four teams on a bye, there are six games involving two teams .500 or better this season, and suddenly Bengals at Bills has taken on extra importance with Cincinnati hanging around in an underwhelming AFC North.

With a historically crowded playoff picture, all seven contests have massive playoff implications, and perhaps the best news for viewers at home is these showdowns span all three days of the NFL week:

Cowboys (6-5-1) at Lions (7-5), "Thursday Night Football"

Bengals (4-8) at Bills (8-4), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Colts (8-4) at Jaguars (8-4), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS/Paramount+

Steelers (6-6) at Ravens (6-6), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS/Paramount+

Bears (9-3) at Packers (8-3-1), Sunday, 4:35 p.m. ET

Texans (7-5) at Chiefs (6-6), "Sunday Night Football"

Eagles (8-4) at Chargers (8-4), "Monday Night Football

Let's rank all seven, factoring in not just impact on the playoff picture, quality of the game and big-picture outlooks.

(NOTE: All playoff chances are via SportsLine and do not take into account other games being played. For example, the Ravens' or Steelers' chances to make the playoffs with a win do not take into account the result of Bengals at Bills, where a Cincinnati loss would help both Baltimore and Pittsburgh.)

1. Texans at Chiefs

Playoff chances Currently With win With loss Texans 59% 85% 44% Chiefs 38% 54% 9%

There are no two ways about it. Even though it's only Week 14, this is about as close as it gets to a must-win game for the Chiefs, a team that has been to the playoffs 10 straight years, been to five of the past seven Super Bowls and has never missed the postseason with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. They're already 10th in the AFC. They absolutely cannot lose this game.

Kansas City has been terrific at home this year, but Houston is a tremendous challenge. Will Anderson Jr. is having a Defensive Player of the Year-worthy season; the only problem for him is that Myles Garrett is having a season that isn't just the best this year, but maybe the best of all time. Danielle Hunter is on the other side of the defensive line wreaking havoc. The secondary is outstanding. The linebackers play violently.

"All-time great quarterback with his back against the wall against arguably the NFL's best defense" is more than enough to warrant the top spot.

2. Cowboys at Lions

Playoff chances Currently With win With loss Cowboys 25% 42% 19% Lions 38% 54% 10%

This could be a de-facto elimination game, and the Lions desperately need to come out on top. Detroit has been excellent in these situations -- the Lions have won 14 straight games following a loss, tied for the fourth-longest streak in NFL history -- but could be without Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is nursing an ankle injury. His potential absence could be devastating.

The numbers say Amon-Ra St. Brown's injury is massive hit for Lions vs. Cowboys, and in NFC North race Jordan Dajani

The Cowboys will have to really buckle down on defense against Detroit's explosive rushing attack regardless. On the other end, Dak Prescott is playing at a high level, with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens forming one of the NFL's best and most dangerous receiver duos. The maligned Detroit secondary has a huge challenge ahead.

Dallas still has many teams to leap in the NFC playoff standings, including Detroit. It almost certainly has to start Thursday night.

3. Bears at Packers

Playoff chances Currently With win With loss Bears 82% 94% 76% Packers 90% 96% 78%

This could end up playing a huge role in the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, a spot the Bears currently occupy.

This is also just arguably the most intriguing game on the slate. The Bears have been the masters of winning close games, but their Black Friday domination of the Eagles certainly added to their legitimacy. A win over the Packers would not only be an even bigger statement, but a chance for them to be a near-lock for the playoffs, even with a challenging finish. Is Caleb Williams ready to shine on a big stage against a fearsome, Micah Parsons-led defense?

On the other hand, the Packers have won three straight, and Jordan Love has been excellent. The Packers have had confounding losses to the Browns and Panthers, but they've also looked like arguably the league's best team when they're at their best.

4. Colts at Jaguars

Playoff chances Currently With win With loss Colts 74% 89% 58% Jaguars 81% 95% 68%

SportsLine says both the Colts and the Jaguars have a decent chance to make the playoffs even with a loss, but neither team wants to find out, especially considering the loser might have to hold off the Chiefs and/or Texans and/or Bills for a postseason spot.

The Jaguars currently hold the AFC South lead thanks to a better record against common opponents. This is the first of two meetings between these two this season. The Colts started 7-1 but have lost three of four since, and Daniel Jones is dealing with a fractured fibula. The Jaguars, meanwhile, have won three straight, and Trevor Lawrence has looked better of late.

5. Steelers at Ravens

Playoff chances Currently With win With loss Steelers 45% 78% 31% Ravens 49% 65% 23%

As the SportsLine projections indicate, this game holds huge sway in the playoff picture. The Ravens hold the AFC North lead thanks to a better record in common games, and this is the first of two meetings between the teams this season, much like the Colts-Jaguars game above.

Neither of these teams have been particularly impressive of late. Pittsburgh is 2-5 since a 4-1 start. Baltimore is 5-1 since a 1-5 start, but Lamar Jackson has struggled since returning from a hamstring injury. He hasn't run much, and his inaccuracy as a passer has been an issue. Those both came to the forefront in a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Bengals. Speaking of the Bengals ...

6. Bengals at Bills

Playoff chances Currently With win With loss Bengals 6% 13% 3% Bills 85% 94% 73%

The Bengals still have their work cut out for them to make the playoffs. They're 4-8, and even with a win Sunday, they'll be two games back of either the Ravens or the Steelers in the AFC North. But there is a hope that certainly didn't exist this time last week.

The Bills got a much-needed win over the Steelers in Week 13 but have alternated wins and losses for the last five weeks. Buffalo is in a great position to make the playoffs, and it can make it a near-certainty with a win.

7. Eagles at Chargers

Playoff chances Currently With win With loss Eagles 90% 96% 84% Chargers 64% 77% 50%

This game would be a Tier 1 headliner -- and perhaps a candidate for best game of the week -- in many weeks this season. But because it's the only intra-conference matchup on the list, it lands here. The Eagles still hold a significant edge in the NFC East, and though the Chargers' standing in the AFC is a bit more tenuous, their excellent records in-division (4-0) and in-conference (7-2) are major advantages.

Still, there's plenty on the line here. The Eagles badly need to figure out both sides of the ball. The offense has taken a dramatic step back in every aspect, and the defense just got gashed for 255 yards on the ground. The Chargers, meanwhile, would love a victory here, but they'd really love a healthy Justin Herbert. Their star quarterback fractured his hand in a Week 13 win over the Raiders, and his status for Monday night is up in the air.

SportsLine says the Chargers go to essentially a toss-up playoff team if they lose. The Eagles, on the other hand, have room for error.