The Los Angeles Chargers got back to their winning ways on Sunday, as they defeated AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders by a score of 31-14. However, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh revealed after the game that quarterback Justin Herbert broke a bone in his left hand, his non-throwing hand, and will undergo surgery on Monday.

Herbert injured his hand on the Chargers' opening drive, which was capped by a 10-yard Quentin Johnston touchdown. The star signal-caller hurt his hand after taking a big hit from Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn, but he appeared to be OK.

Following the opening scoring drive, Herbert exited the sideline and jogged to the locker room. Trey Lance took over at quarterback on L.A.'s next drive. When Herbert returned to the game that very same drive, he sported a large protective glove.

Herbert completed 15 of 20 passes for 151 yards, two touchdowns and one interception vs. the Raiders, and passed Dan Marino for the third-most passing yards (23,935) in a quarterback's first six seasons in NFL history. Los Angeles relied on its rushing attack Sunday, as Kimani Vidal and Jaret Patterson combined for 180 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

The first question Chargers fans will have is when will Herbert return? That remains unclear right now, although Herbert did tell reporters he's treating this week as if he's playing, per ESPN. The Chargers' next game comes in eight days against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on "Monday Night Football." Herbert will surely be pushing to play, and will need to wear a protective device on that injured hand, but it's possible Lance could make his first start for L.A. in Week 14.